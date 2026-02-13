Musa Mseleku's fifth wife, Samke 'MaKhwela' Khwela, has asserted her position in Musa Mseleku's life in the most hilarious way

Polygamist Musa Mseleku is not a fan of Samke MaKhwela, asserting herself in his life by calling him my man

He revealed this in an episode of Uthando Nes'thembu, where he said the term 'My man' does not sit right with him

Musa Mseleku responded to his fifth wife, MaKhwela, calling him “May Man”. Image: Musamseleku, Khwela_samke

Source: Instagram

Four episodes in, and the drama is already too much! Musa Mseleku and his wife drama never ceases.

This time, stealing the spotlight was Samke 'MaKhwela' Khwela and her antics, with Musa expressing how much he does not like her calling him 'my man.'

Musa on MaKhwela calling him pet names

In the latest episode of Uthando Nes'thembu, MaKhwela kept calling Musa 'My man'. Responding to this, Mseleku said it was unacceptable for her to do that because, as a man, he has no owner.

"MaKhwela cannot call me 'My man' and expect me to keep quiet. Because this means she owns me...A man has no owner," he said.

In a previous episode, Mseleku let loose why he married MaKhwela. When they were conversing over food, Mseleku asked her when she planned on having another baby. In a snippet shared on X, Mseleku said MaKhwela's only job is give birth to kids for him.

Mzansi reacts to MaKhwela calling Musa My Man

Below are some of the reactions online:

MissLuu_nje said:

"Musa is honestly over MaKhwela yaz, the way he speaks to her and shuts her down,l. He even gets angry at her for saying "My man".. yooh as long as ba happy."

@lindzmlangeni shared:

"Makhwela really chose that man after seeing everything his wives been through."

@AsemahleSomacal exclaimed:

“My man' is giving you R100 but wants more children. Just imagine!"

@Zeenclaire14 asked:

"MaKhwela still referring to Mseleku as my man?? Nabo oMaKhumalo Baqala kanje, we Oë, kwaya kway."

@uNomafu_ stated:

"uMakhwela can't call uMusa "my man" and she can't say "babakhe"? Yoh lo baba."

@SiweShasha said

"I need MaKhwela to stay absolutely silent. She opens her mouth, and nothing right comes out of it. She's approaching this setup with arrogance and disrespect."

@BRWNSKINTT laughed:

"It's MaKhwela asking for an increment in the salary from "my man". The breadwinner's shop is closed, and uMusa couldn’t tell her that MaKhumalo does not want to. He even had to remind her that he only wants kids from her."

Source: Briefly News