On the latest episode of Uthando Nes’thembu , MaNgwabe clarified where the DNA conversation started

In the previous episode, there was a discourse surrounding Musa Mseleku's child with MaKhwela after Thobile requested a DNA test to be done

Mzansi is here for the sisterhood between MaNgwabe and MaKhumalo, seeing how MaNgwabe defended her

MaNgwabe spoke about the DNA conversation on ‘Uthando Nes’thembu’. Image: Mbali_ngwabe

Source: Instagram

South Africans remained glued to their TV screens following this week's episodes of Uthando Nes'thembu.

The DNA conversation was revisited on the reality TV show after MaNgwabe's latest revelation.

MaNgwabe explains why Thobile requested a DNA

In this week's episode, MaNgwabe spoke with Musa Mseleku, and MaKhumalo was brought up numerous times. Viewers saw how MaNgwabe stood up for Thobile, highlighting their everlasting sisterhood.

In the previous episode, Musa Mseleku spoke with MaNgwabe about how MaKhumalo doubted the paternity of his newborn baby.

His fifth wife, Samke 'MaKhwela' Khwela, welcomed their first child together in 2025. Mseleku revealed to his fourth wife that he declined MaNgwabe's request.

However, new details have emerged that the topic came right after they saw a comment from a social media user, who made an allegation against MaKhwela. The user then advised people to get a DNA test done, which left the family puzzled.

Below are some of the reactions to Sama Jobe's Facebook post:

@snohmnqokoyi exclaimed:

"MaNgwabe really stood and fought for MaK! Now that’s what women should do! But also, when will Musa learn to be accountable for his actions? Accountability and Musa: oil and water!"

@Princess_Kgadi responded:

"Glad MaNgwabe saw right through Musa's bs throughout that conversation."

@TVFanatic247 applauded:

"Big big shout out to MaNgwabe, not only as a sister wife but as Mashobane's friend, she really fought her corner."

@paballo_patsa replied:

"MaNgwabe wants MaKhumalo to resolve her issues with Mseleku so that he stops coming so often to her house."

@Queen00753 asked:

"This season is so boring; it is scripted. I like it when the focus is on MaCele and MaYeni because they don’t conform to Musa’s script. But as for Makhumalo and MaNgwabe, they play by Musa’s script, because how can Makhumalo be interested in a DNA?"

@sontothusi defended MaKhumalo:

"If your husband were with someone and a baby were involved, you would request a DNA. I still wouldn't believe that the baby he made outside is his, even though the baby looks exactly like my children. I get her, honestly."

MaNgwabe clarified who wanted the DNA test. Image: Thobilek, Musa.mseleku, Khwela_samke

Source: Instagram

Musa on MaKhwela calling him 'my man'

In a previous report from Briefly News, on the latest episode of Uthando Nes'thembu, MaKhwela kept calling Musa 'My man'. Not impressed by this, Mseleku said it was unacceptable for her to do that because, as a man, he has no owner.

"MaKhwela cannot call me 'My man' and expect me to keep quiet. Because this means she owns me...A man has no owner," he said.

Many people questioned the chemistry between the couple, looking at how Musa is not a fan of his wife's pet names.

Source: Briefly News