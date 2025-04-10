South African popular polygamist Musa Mseleku has made his fifth wife Samke 'MaKhwela' Mseleku pregnant

The 25-year-old reality TV star confirmed her pregnancy in a recent episode of Uthando Nes'Thembu

Many netizens had mixed reactions to MaKhwela's pregnancy, as others judged Musa Mseleku on social media

Bathong! The drama never ends in Musa Mseleku's homestead. Social media has been buzzing recently as his fifth wife, Samke"Makhwela" Mseleku, dropped a bombshell, leaving many netizens in awe.

Recently, during the episode of Uthando Nes'Thembu that aired on Wednesday, 9 April 2025, the 25-year-old reality TV star revealed and confirmed that she is pregnant with Mseleku's child.

"MaKhwela is pregnant. Now we know why they were rushing everything. #UthandoNesthembu."

Netizens react to MaKhwela's pregnancy

Shortly after MaKhwela confirmed her pregnancy, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the news, and others judged the popular polygamist. Here's what they had to say below:

@MamogoM_ commented:

"Thus, why Makhumalo is no longer the same. I feel sorry for her."

@tootsmathela said:

"Ncoah Musa is smiling again; he needed i bhobhodlwane lakhe. I don't know, but why do black women become bitter and angry with age? Like we were robbed, or are we owed something."

@Cathy_Koketso wrote:

"I feel for Makhumalo shame, she will feel the heat."

@Teeno0071935252 responded:

"Calling a 50 year old "my man" while in your mid 20s is crazy business."

@Neli__LB replied:

"Congrats kubo kodwa ey he already has 4 wives and now you’re telling me that he isn’t using protection with his girlfriend/s as well?"

@Lethuom1 mentioned:

"Yhoo this will break some of his marriages, I get him wanting to marry another wife but impregnating someone before marrying her is a betrayal to his current wives."

Viewers react to Mseleku not posting wife number 5

Meanwhile, Musa Mseleku introduced his fifth wife, but fans are not feeling her. People dragged him for not showing love to his fifth wife, who is in her 20s, while flaunting his other wives. Fans are curious why Musa rarely posts MaKhwela and if he even spends time with her as he does his other wives. Relationship expert and psychologist Paulsa Quinsee spoke to Briefly News about what Musa Mseleku and MaKhwela can do to strengthen their bond.

"Busy schedules and career demands can reduce our quality time together, causing couples to grow apart," she said. Seeing that this is a polygamous relationship, Musa has to make sure he equally divides his time spent with all of his wives.

MaYeni stands her ground against Musa Mseleku and fellow wives

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Uthando Nes'thembu is bringing the drama Mzansi signed up for. Fans have been divided over Mseleku's second wife, Nokukhanya Yeni, popularly known as MaYeni.

Social media users are dishing their thoughts about MaYeni. The Uthando Nes'thembu star has been accused by fans of seemingly not caring about her husband Musa Mseleku's illness.

