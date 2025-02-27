MaYeni's behaviour on Uthando Nes'thembu has divided fans, with many accusing her of not caring about Musa Mseleku's illness after his stroke

Viewers noticed that MaYeni did not pretend to be concerned, leaving the responsibility of nursing Mseleku to his other wives

Some fans defended MaYeni, saying Mseleku neglected her during her operation, while others urged her to divorce him if she was unhappy

Briefly News spoke to relationship expert Shelley Lewin, who highlighted key emotional and communication challenges in polygamous marriages, emphasising the importance of managing jealousy, time, and respect for all partners

Uthando Nes'thembu is bringing the drama Mzansi signed up for. Fans have been divided over Mseleku's second wife Nokukhanya Yeni, popularly known as MaYeni.

MaYeni's behaviour divides Mzansi

Social media users are dishing their thoughts about MaYeni. The Uthando Nes'thembu star has been accused by fans of seemingly not caring about her husband Musa Mseleku's illness.

For those who do not know, Mseleku admitted that he suffered a stroke following rumours that he had been hospitalised. The businessman thanked his wives for nursing him back to good health despite his fifth wife drama.

However, fans noticed that MaYeni did not pretend to care about Mseleku's well-being. Responding to a post shared on X by a user with the handle @@uuniversalmusic, many said MaYeni left the responsibility of taking care of Mseleku to the other wives. The caption read:

"#UthandoNesthembu This woman is not pretending this season."

Fans discuss MaYeni's actions

Some fans hailed MaYeni for giving Mseleku a taste of his own bitter medicine. Others said she should just divorce Mseleku if she does not love him anymore.

@DarkChocol8Fuz said:

"Self absorbed, self centered, arrogant, bipolar 😑. Uyadika maaan lhoooo 🚮🤭🤣 . She thinks she is the show."

@Mpiriri12 wrote:

"Why did she marry him though that's my question?"

@teffo_ME added:

"She has never pretended she was just playing candy crush hoping that her husband will change."

@Bheng4Bhengu said:

"She needs guidance manje uMayeni,she’s not happy at all. Must decide if she’s staying or going because there is no in between. Kwakumnandi efikela ku maCele manje akasafuni ukulanywa hayi do one thing mamas."

@sibane_s wrote:

"Jokes aside, I actually don’t judge MaYeni for not jumping to Musa’s rescue immediately. it seems as if he wasn’t really there for her when she got her operation done ( he was busy marrying No.5 ) and he also encourages Mpumelelo’s behaviour towards her. #UthandoNesthembu."

Shelley Lewin, The Relationship Architect, author of Uncomplicated Love, and founder of The Relationship Architect Coaching and Education spoke to Briefly News about key emotional and communication challenges individuals face when entering or maintaining a polygamous relationship, and how can they be managed effectively. She said:

"Polygamous relationships come with unique emotional and communication challenges, including:

"Managing jealousy, time and attention, clear communication and equal respect for all partners. Ensuring that each partner feels valued and respected is vital for the emotional well-being of everyone involved."

