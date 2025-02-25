Wiseman Mncube's fan was overwhelmed with excitement after meeting the Shaka iLembe actor, as seen in a viral X video where he kneeled beside Mncube's car

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some finding the fan's admiration sweet while others mocked his behaviour and speculated about his nationality

South African celebrities like Bonang Matheba, AKA, and Connie Ferguson also have passionate fanbases, with some showing extreme devotion through tattoos and emotional reactions

Wiseman Mncube's diehard fan could not keep calm after meeting the award-winning actor. A video of the man greeting the star has received mixed reactions among social media users.

Wiseman Mncube's fan excited after meeting him

A man was beside himself after meeting Shaka iLembe actor Wiseman Mncube. A clip showing the unnamed man kneeling beside Mncube's car was shared on the microblogging platform X by MDN News.

Take a look at the video below:

Fans react to video of Wiseman Mncube and his fan

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the video. Some said the interaction between the actor and his fan was sweet, while others felt embarrassed on the fan's behalf. Some people assumed the man was a foreign national because of how he behaved.

@Cr7202075 said:

"Thi man needs observation. I met Obama in December, I never behaved like this. Hayi, suka. Stupid foreign national."

@TumiGabuza commented:

"I'm embarrassed on his behalf I don't like celebrities and influencers zonke zonke bayangibhora🤔"

@PatNkosi4983 wrote:

"That lough is not South African. Yikwerekwere lelo that must be arrested and deported."

@StraightupGal said:

"I think he is now completely fulfilled- he obviously admires him a lot. The blushing is ending me🤣🤣🤣"

@ntombi_alani added:

"😂 🔥hs just excited many people act like this on celebrities posts on social media especially when they are live. Also its ok if hs not South African we are really not that special to call other people names."

What you need to know about Wiseman Mncube

Wiseman Mncube is a well-known name in South Africa, with a career spanning over a decade. He has showcased his talent in numerous films, TV series, and stage productions. He is best recognised for his roles in Uzalo, eHostela, and My Brother's Keeper. Beyond his thriving acting career, he also enjoys a stable personal life.

SA stars with loyal fanbases

South African celebrities have loyal fanbases. Many go above and beyond for their favs. Stars who have diehard fans include Bonang Matheba's B-Force and AKA's Megacy.

Many fans showed their special tributes including tattoos they got in honour of the rapper when he died. Connie Ferguson is also another loved celebrity. The former Generations star went viral when her fan could not keep calm after finally meeting the star. The pictures and video that trended online showed the excited superfan meeting his idol.

Wiseman Mncube gushes over his sons

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African actor Wiseman Mncube is a doting father to his beautiful family. The actor recently took to social media to gush over his two boys.

The award-winning Shaka iLembe star posted a photo of his two sons on Instagram recently. In the post, he was chilling with his sons in their yard. He also shared a touching quote about fatherhood.

