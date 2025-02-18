Ashley Ogle denied pregnancy rumours after her eviction from Big Brother Mzansi , confirming in an interview with Smash Afrika that she never slept with Sweet Guluva

Fans, who were disappointed by the news, had speculated she left the show due to pregnancy, especially as her romance with Sweet Guluva was just beginning

Social media users reacted with jokes, saying they were ready to be uncles and aunts, while some still believe time will tell

Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Ashley Ogle has finally answered Mzansi's burning questions about her exit from the show. According to various reports on social media, Ashley left because she was pregnant.

Former ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ housemate Ashley Ogle has responded to pregnancy rumours. Image: @joy_zelda and @ashleyogle98

Source: UGC

Ashley Ogle addresses pregnancy rumours

Ashley Ogle's eviction from Big Brother Mzansi has been a trending topic on social media. The star, who was previously accused of causing trouble in the house and even sparking racist remarks, had become a fan favourite.

Many were outraged when she was evicted as her romance with fellow housemate Sweet Guluva was only starting to blossom. Others even speculated that Ashley had left the show because she was pregnant.

Speaking during an interview with Big Brother Mzansi host Smash Afrika, the controversial reality TV star poured cold water on the allegations. She confirmed she was not pregnant because she never slept with Sweet Guluva while in the house. Watch the video below:

Fans react to Ashley's video

Social media users seemed disappointed that their favourite ex-housemate is not expecting a child with Sweet Guluva. Many joked about wanting to be social media uncles and aunts.

@idontgiveacent said:

"Worse mina I bought diapers already 😭💔"

@FlontinaLufeyo commented:

"So no Amy 😂 I was ready to be an aunt 🤌🏿 only sweet matter Ashley. 2025😃🤣 me and three others in the mud."

@JosephineB26622 wrote:

"November is just around the corner we will know 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@motha_wandile added:

"Time will tell."

Ashley Ogle has debunked pregnancy rumours. Image: @ashleyogle98

Source: Instagram

