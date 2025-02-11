Big Brother Mzansi fans are suspicious about Ashley Ogle after some footage was leaked

Peeps are convinced that the now-evicted housemate is pregnant after making several comments about "the baby"

It seems fans heard the same thing, and many are shocked at how and when the baby was conceived in a short period of time

Ashley Ogle seemingly revealed that she's expecting.

Source: Instagram

Haibo, guys! Word on the street is that former Big Brother Mzansi contestant, Ashley Ogle, might be preggers!

Ashley Ogle seemingly confirms pregnancy

Right after being evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house, it seems former contestant, Ashley Ogle, may not be going home empty-handed after all.

The controversial housemate had seemingly confirmed that she was expecting after being heard mumbling some things about "the baby" with her house-husband, Sweet Guluva:

"Don't tell anyone about the baby. I won't do anything to the baby."

Ashley Ogle seemingly confirmed her pregnancy.

Source: Instagram

Now that she's out, Ashley leaves her partner and suspected baby daddy in the house to face the world with their rumoured child.

Twitter (X) user mokgadiledwab11 shared footage from Ashley's confession:

Here's what Mzansi said about Ashley's statements

Peeps are shocked and collectively convinced that Ashley is expecting:

_FentseM was confused:

"What baby? Who's baby? When did they make a baby?"

Lerato37674561 said:

"If she's pregnant, then she came to the house pregnant already."

Rebotilefalas wrote:

"I thought I was crazy 'cause I heard it as well."

Meanwhile, others believe she's making it up so her man doesn't move on while she's gone:

SoDieketseng said:

"Ashley lies for a living. I wouldn't be surprised if this is one of the things she said to trap him to not go for anyone else; she's very capable."

peachezzzz_ was suspicious:

"But I think she is trying to make sure he does not move on with anyone else!"

Zenzi873605 wrote:

"Trust Ashley to lie to Guluva about being pregnant so he doesn’t focus on anyone else."

Sweet Guluva reacts to Ashley Ogle's eviction

In more Big Brother Mzansi updates, Briefly News shared Sweet Guluva's reaction to Ashley Ogle's eviction.

The housemate appeared devastated over his house-wife's exit, and fans were equally as heartbroken.

Source: Briefly News