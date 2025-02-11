Ashley Ogle has officially been booted out of the Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo house

Fellow contestants voted out the controversial housemate, and the news came as a shock to her supporters

Meanwhile, other fans of the show celebrated Ashley's departure, saying it was far overdue

Ashley Ogle's eviction from 'BB Mzansi' came as a shock to her supporters. Images: ashleyogle98, ashleyogle_98

Source: Instagram

Ashley Ogle sadly didn't make it to the end of Big Brother Mzansi after recently getting evicted from the show.

BB Mzansi housemates vote Ashley Ogle out

Things are heating up in the Big Brother Mzansi house, and another housemate has sadly left the building.

Controversial contestant, Ashley Ogle, has been voted out and evicted from the Umlilo house by fellow housemates, including her rival, Mshini.

'BB Mzansi' housemates voted Ashley Ogle out of the competition. Image: ashleyogle_98

Source: Instagram

This comes after Ashley built a notorious reputation for herself among fellow contestants and viewers with her controversial opinions regarding abuse.

She was also blasted online for bullying another housemate with Bonnie Bee, whom Ashley now follows after she was evicted herself.

BB Mzansi shared the news on their Instagram page and sparked a heated discussion about Ashley's unexpected exit:

Here's what viewers said about Ashley Ogle's eviction

Fans are outraged, with some vowing to boycott the show:

yo_girl_nokue said:

"Today was my last day watching Big Brother."

mandisi.tshingana was upset:

"What rubbish is this? Is this a joke? Because it’s not funny!"

ll.emilie.ll vowed:

"Big brother, you'll lose a lot of followers after this. Today is my last day watching, sana!"

Meanwhile, others rejoiced that the contestant had finally hit the road:

SZAsCumDump laughed:

"Lmao, Ashley was laughing at Mshini for being disqualified in the HOH challenge, only for her to be evicted later. Oh, Big Brother, I'm a fan of your work."

tshoaniiey_m celebrated:

"Ashley is out of the game. You can cough blood or swear till Jesus comes back, but it won’t bring her back to the game."

benieeee_ said:

"Good riddance."

