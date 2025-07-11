Vasti Spiller, who is UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis' fiancée, has shared a heartfelt message on social media to celebrate their relationship anniversary.

The South African Mixed Martial Arts star and Spiller have been dating for a while and got engaged on the fighter's 31st birthday this year.

DDP is preparing for his upcoming fight against Khamzat Chimaev and has always gone to his fight venue with Spiller, with the most recent one being against Sean Strickland. This fight took place at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, where he earned a significant cash prize for winning the fight.

Vasti Spiller celebrates relationship anniversary with Du Plessis

Spiller, in her recent post on her official Instagram, posted a lovely video of the good moments she had with her partner, du Plessis, to celebrate their relationship anniversary.

The South African couple has been dating for two years now and are already at the next stage of their relationship.

The UFC champion's fiancée accompanied the video with a heartfelt message to her lover.

"No matter where my life takes me or yours takes you, I will always love you. Happy Anniversary, my (almost) husband♥️," the caption reads.

Du Plessis was in the comment section of the post, where he replied to Spiller with: "Love you ❤️".

Fans and followers of the couple stormed the comment section to celebrate them on their second anniversary.

Netizens react as Spiller celebrates relationship anniversary

angiedeamaral_uibffpro responded:

"Happy anniversary to the most incredible couple 🫶🏻 wishing you both many happy years filled with endless love and memories."

roxylouw said:

"Happy Anniversary julle 😍❤️‍🔥"

simone_dominique_ wrote:

"Match made in heaven."

jeanevandam commented:

"Love this! ❤️ made for each other."

susana.henriquez added:

"Waiting for my royal wedding 😫🥹 God bless you two."

lorindasworld_ shared:

"Awwwwww 😍😍😍😍 Happy Anniversary you two beautiful souls ❤️❤️❤️ ❤️ ❤️"

minet_coetzee congratulated them:

"He loves you so much! This is beautiful🥺 ❤️ congratulations you guys."

esterspiller said:

"May our Lord Jesus keep you safe, bless you and protect you! We love you very much❤️"

lizeduplessis.69 mentioned:

"Happy Anniversary to the most inspiring COUPLE. Blessings 😍"

candiceduplessis2017 also wrote:

"Please keep these beautiful posts coming. The world needs more love in it and this is it ❤️🔥."

chrizelda_rozanne1987 added:

"You guys are super cute! Happy Anniversary, such a beautiful example of a love that is bound by our Lord! You are my favorite couple! Stay blessed. Mark. 10:9 🙏🏻❤️"

Source: Briefly News