South African fighter Dricus du Plessis and his girlfriend, Vasti Spiller, have moved their relationship to the next stage

The UFC middleweight champions took the bold step by proposing to the social media influencer at his 31st birthday celebration party on Tuesday evening

The proposal video went viral on Instagram and gathered lovely reactions from Netizens, who congratulated the couple on their engagement

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis turned his birthday celebration party into an engagement party as he proposed to his girlfriend, Vasti Spiller.

The couple have been sharing lovely moments on their social media pages since they officially started dating in 2023.

Dricus Du Plessis proposes to his girlfriend, Vasti Spiller, at his 31st birthday celebration on Tuesday evening. Photo: Mike Roach.

Source: Getty Images

The two went public when early last year, when Dricus was preparing to faces Sean Strickland at UFC 297.

The South African fighter celebrated his 31st birthday on Tuesday and had a birthday party to mark the event.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Du Plessis proposes to his girlfriend, Vasti Spiller

In a viral video shared by Vasti Spiller on her Instagram page, Du Plessis was seen going down on his knees to ask for the professional fashion model's hand in marriage.

The party was meant to celebrate the UFC champions, but he decided to take a bold step and move on to the next phase of his life.

Spiller captioned the video with a lovely message: "No longer two, but one -Mark 10:8💍"

The bible verse Mark 10:8 reads: "And they twain shall be one flesh: so then they are no more twain, but one flesh."

The lovely moment between the couple generated several reactions from fans on social media, with most congratulating them.

Reaction as Du Plessis proposes to his girlfriend, Spiller

Thelmané Wentzel said:

"Whaaattttt!!!!!! 🤭My hart is so bly saam met julle !🥹Hierdie het nou my aand gemaak!!❤️ @vasti_spiller @dricusduplessis."

Inge de Klerk wrote:

"Yeahhhhhh😍😍😍 best news, best evening♥️."

Carla Spiller commented:

"My Susie is engaged ❤️❤️❤️ so happy for you two!! I now have a brother-in-law!!!"

Mari-Linda Jeftha reacted:

"yay!!!! ❤️🔥❤️❤️❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️ May the Lord bless you in abundance💕"

Yvonne Gerber shared:

"CONGRATULATIONS, I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!! 🔥❤️🙌"

Jeanè Van Dam celebrated with the couple:

"The best news!!! ❤️❤️ Congratulations you 2 champs @vasti_spiller @dricusduplessis."

AfrikanChefZA tweeted:

"From a Birthday Celebration party to an Engagement party. Congrats to Dricus Du Plessis (DDP)."

Beverley Abrahams Morgan congratulated the couple:

"Congratulations 💍 wishing you all the happiness you both deserve 😍"

Rozaan du Raan said:

"So happy and excited with you!!! ♥️ ♥️ Can't wait for the journey 🤗 🤗 🤗 xx."

Susana Henriquez shared:

"YES YES YESSS FINALLLLYYY I WAS WAITING FOR THIS ONE GOD BLESS YOU BOTH ON THIS NEW CHAPTER."

Du Plessis shows off R5 million Mercedes Benz on his birthday

Briefly News earlier reported that Dricus du Plessis was spotted with an R5 million Mercedes Benz while celebrating his 31st birthday.

Stillknocks is one of the brand ambassadors of the German automobile company in South Africa and was duly celebrated by the organisation on their social media page.

The South African fighter was also celebrated by fellow top personalities on the Sports scene and outside his profession.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News