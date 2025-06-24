Oscar Pistorius finished third in his category at the Durban half Ironman, marking his second race post-prison

He participated quietly under strict parole conditions, with approval to travel granted by his parole officer

His lawyer says sport is key to his rehabilitation and reintegration into society as he continues to live a low-profile life in Pretoria

Oscar Pistorius has quietly returned to competitive sport, taking part in the Durban half Ironman event on Sunday, finishing third in his category.

This marked the second official race for the former Paralympic star since his release from prison. Pistorius served over a decade behind bars for the 2013 killing of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, and is currently living under strict parole conditions.

Once hailed as the Blade Runner, Pistorius made global headlines with his Olympic and Paralympic feats. Image: Ian McNicol

Source: Getty Images

Low-key appearance draws subdued attention

The 37-year-old was not listed on the official race lineup, but spectators began to recognise him mid-event.

“People started recognising him, but it wasn’t a big deal,” photographer Richard Pearce told YOU Magazine.

Pistorius completed the race in under six hours, with lifeguards assisting him at the water entry point.

Before this event, Pistorius also participated in the Hoka Half Marathon in Pretoria in May, finishing 98th.

Lawyer: Sport vital to reintegration

His attorney, Conrad Dormehl, described these races as part of Pistorius’ rehabilitation.

“Sport is still very important to him. It’s part of his journey back into society,” Dormehl said.

Now residing with his uncle Arnold in Pretoria’s Waterkloof suburb, Pistorius reportedly lives a reclusive life. Neighbours say they rarely see him.

“Everyone here minds their own business,” said one local.

In 2013, Pistorius shot and killed Reeva Steenkamp, leading to a highly publicised trial. Image: Deaan Vivier

Source: Getty Images

Personal life and spiritual growth

In recent months, reports emerged linking Pistorius to a new relationship with Rita Greyling, daughter of prominent farmer BP Greyling. A source close to the former athlete claims that he is “trying to live as normal a life as possible” and that “exercise plays a big role.”

He is also said to be attending church services in Zwavelpoort. According to one congregant, Pistorius is “growing spiritually” and adjusting well.

Parole compliance remains strict

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed Pistorius received permission to travel to Durban.

“Parole is not meant to punish, it’s meant to support reintegration,” he said.

Pistorius remains under strict supervision until December 2029, including curfews and travel permissions.

The rise of Oscar Pistorius

Oscar Pistorius was widely admired for his groundbreaking achievements as a double amputee runner.

Known as the "Blade Runner," Pistorius earned international fame by winning multiple gold medals at the Paralympic Games and making history as the first amputee to compete in the 2012 London Olympics.

His inspiring story was seen as a testament to resilience and overcoming physical limitations, earning him the title of one of South Africa’s most beloved athletes.

The tragic incident

However, Pistorius’s promising career came crashing down on February 14, 2013, when he shot and killed his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, at his home in Pretoria.

He initially claimed he mistook her for an intruder, shooting through a locked bathroom door. The initial charge of culpable homicide was later upgraded to murder after a protracted legal battle. In 2015, he was sentenced to six years for murder, but a subsequent appeal led to a harsher sentence of 13 years and five months.

The runner was found unconscious 12 hours after the race

Briefly News previously reported that Comrades Marathon runner Moira Harding, 54, went missing for over 12 hours after completing the 2025 race in Durban, sparking widespread concern and speculation on social media.

Harding was later found unconscious and hypothermic near Durban’s harbour, having reportedly walked around 10km in a disoriented state before collapsing. Her survival has been hailed as a miracle by family and supporters, with many questioning the safety measures at the finish line.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News