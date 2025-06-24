Oscar Pistorius received mixed reviews on social media this weekend when he participated in the Ironman Triathlon in Durban

The sports personality's lawyer has shared that Pistorius is trying to use sports to interact with society again

Pistorius was recently released from prison for murdering his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on Valentine's Day

Oscar Pistorius steps back into the public. Image: GettImages

Source: Getty Images

South African sprint runner Oscar Pistorius, who was convicted of murdering his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, is reportedly using sport to reintegrate himself into society.

The sportsman, who recently made headlines when his father commented on white genocide in South Africa, was recently spotted in Durban.

You Magazine revealed on its X account on Friday, 20 June, that the sportsman is back in public. Pistorius was recently spotted in Durban participating in the Isuzu half Ironman Triathlon.

The sportsman's lawyer has reportedly shared that Pistorius is using sport to reintegrate himself into society.

South Africans react to Pistorius' return

@Sipho_Says said:

"I wonder who the first brand to sponsor Oscar Pistorius will be. You know it’s only a matter of time before we see him springing past us on the road with a big ass *insert brand* logo across his chest."

@OliviyaPope replied:

"Probably a brand that wants to have an 'overcome your challenges' or 'we're the underdog' story, or one that's also on a redemption arc."

@paeshtetics wrote:

"This is like SA's version of OJ, except he was convicted."

@Mis_Thobile responded:

"It's a pity that we can't say the same about Reeva. She will never get that opportunity to be back in the public eye, whether it's quietly or loudly."

@LimpopoLadyy said:

"After years of being in prison for the cold-blooded murder of his girlfriend. This thing should not be participating in anything."

RobynPorteous wrote:

“Being out of the public eye” is an absolutely insane way to refer to being locked away in prison for murdering your girlfriend in cold blood."

@African_Spring said:

"He is a convicted murderer. W*f is wrong with you guys?"

@Simphiwe3202 replied:

"He should be in a rehabilitation centre not in the public eye. He is a danger to society. Something is wrong with you guys if you think this is normal. He is a cold-blooded killer."

@SpecsXL said:

"Why was he out of the public eye? Ex-convict Oscar Pistorius is quietly stepping back into sport."

@MufaNem wrote:

“After spending a few years in jail for murdering his girlfriend, Oscar Pistorius is out and moving on.”

@Lillian280453 said:

"There's nothing wrong with him reintegrating, as he served his time."

SA reacts to Oscar Pistorius is back in the public eye. Image: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Reeva Steenkamp’s family responds to Oscar Pistorius’ father’s “Not guilty” claims

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently shared that Reeva Steenkamp's family broke their silence to address the claims made by Oscar Pistorius's father.

Henke Pistorius stated that his son had not intended to kill his late girlfriend that fateful night.

Moreover, Mr Pistorius further claimed that Oscar was not guilty of murder, but the Steenkamps' representative poured water on his statements.

