Oscar Pistorius's father, Henke Pistorius, was on Piers Morgan Uncensored , where he spoke about the alleged white genocide in South Africa

Henke Pistorius' position on the now global debate about whether the South African government discriminates against the white made waves on social media

People linked Henke Pistorius' position about the supposed white genocide and the explanations that Oscar Pistorius gave during his trial for the murder of Reeva Steenkamp

Oscar Pistorius's father, Henke Pistorius, gave his thoughts about claims of a white genocide in South Africa. He got the opportunity on Piers Morgan Uncensored, which also recently featured other South Africans, including Garreth Cliff, who discussed the matter.

Oscar Pistorius’ father caused a ruckus with thoughts on the supposed white genocide. Image: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Henke Pistorius' unwavering thoughts on racial discrimination against white people in South Africa left some people unnerved. Some started speculating about how Henke Pistorius' belief may have impacted Oscar Pistorius' past claims about what happened the night Reeva Steenkamp died.

Oscar Pistorius's dad argues for white genocide in SA

Henke Pistorius, father of disgraced Olympian Oscar Pistorius, appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored and spoke about the alleged white genocide in South Africa. Henke unequivocally confirmed that he believes there is a white genocide in South Africa. When Piers Morgan argued against him with statistics, he did not budge. Henke insisted that Piers needed to double-check his data. Watch the video of Henke talking to Pierce below:

Henke Pistorius also recently spoke out, and he admitted that he is not on good terms with his son. The father of the previously glorified athlete still clings to the belief that his son is not a murderer, and that he killed Reeva by mistake. Oscar was convicted of the murder of Reeva following a lengthy public trial.

Henke Pistorius stood by Oscar Pistorius during the Reeva Steenkamp murder trial. Image: Siphiwer Sibeko

Source: Getty Images

SA tears Henke Pistorius apart

South Africans did not take kindly to Henke's take on the supposed white genocide in Mzansi. Many labelled Henke's statements as racist, and some even speculated that Oscar's defence was that he thought there was an intruder in the home may have been influenced due to his upbringing by his father.

@Mzimela_Mvu said:

"I don't remember him saying anything about race or do you believe that intruder are black?"

@NNomvo wrote:

"Anyone knows that the intruders are black to white people, so cut it out please."

@lulaland22 commented:

"Im sure the boy was trained to kill anything he thinks is a black person instantly."

@MzgViii added:

"Beside failing to be a good role model to his son, his son hanged around with sleazy shady underworld characters which made him birds of the same feather."

@This_Sisi was unimpressed:

"That entire debate thing lost all credibility kum when I saw him. Ndaveske ndayicima."

@ArtMdlankomo wrote:

"His Son is evidence of the level of crime we have in this country, which has no color. How do you even listen to such a human being, let alone give him a platform."

@Mokgalabjeza slammed Henke:

"The man said absolutely nothing😅"

Mzansi reacts to Oscar Pistorius' rumoured relationship

Briefly News previously reported that Oscar Pistorius is reportedly in a new relationship over a decade after killing his last girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

Convicted murderer, Oscar Pistorius, is nearly a year into his parole and is said to have moved on from his past and seemingly embracing freedom.

Netizens have a terrible feeling about Oscar's new love, with some saying his partner was a very brave woman:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News