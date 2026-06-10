Kaizer Chiefs have been told why they struggled during the just-concluded 2025-26 Betway Premiership season

The Soweto-based club finished the season without a trophy, and also finished in third place in the league standings

The Glamour Boys fans and others also shared their thoughts about the club's struggle on social media

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Former Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper Daniel Akpeyi believes the mid-season coaching reshuffle had a noticeable impact on the club's performances.

The Glamour Boys decided to dismiss head coach Nasereddine Nabi just four matches into the 2025/26 season, with assistants Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef stepping in as interim co-coaches.

The transition period proved challenging, as Amakhosi endured a difficult spell that included successive league defeats against Stellenbosch FC, Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay. Despite those setbacks, the interim technical team managed to guide the club to a third-place finish, securing qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup. In doing so, Anakhosi also surpassed the 50-point mark in the league for the first time in nearly five seasons.

Akpeyi on why Chiefs struggled

Although the club later parted ways with the interim coaching staff at the conclusion of the campaign, Akpeyi feels the managerial changes disrupted the squad's rhythm.

"When the season began, there was already significant pressure on the players, especially with several new faces adapting to the environment," Akpeyi said.

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"The coaching changes also contributed to some instability within the team. However, once the coaches found the right balance and the players grew in confidence, the squad started to click and produce positive results."

He added: "That improvement was reflected in the team's strong finish to the season, which ultimately saw them climb the standings and secure a place in the CAF Confederation Cup."

Fans react to Akpeyi's comment on Chiefs

The comments from the former Nigerian international sparked mixed reactions from Amakhosi supporters on social media.

Rorisang Blessedkidd Ndou commented:

"But chiefs have been changing coaches almost every season."

Ta Skhura Mbeki wrote:

"Inexperienced coaches have affected Kaizer Chiefs too much."

Sam Sam said:

"I think sometimes supporters need to play a pivotal role in building the team. In the PSL, the media has destroyed a lot of hope in Chiefs fans' minds. They become negative towards the Chiefs' coach in such a way that fans also become impatient with the coach and throw missiles because the media started influencing them against their team, so that they leave the Chiefs and join the teams the media is following."

Badela Nonunu shared:

"Some clubs have started taking out their sticks in the stadium, and the players who are leaving you forgot to tell us about the Toyota Cup. This was your chance to announce the Coach."

Lebogang Oliphant added:

"Another dry season, loading with another coach."

Bafana star dumps Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News earlier reported that a South African international has decided to leave Kaizer Chiefs for a new club in Europe after a tremendous performance in the just-concluded season.

The Bafana Bafana star is expected to be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season with his new club.

Source: Briefly News