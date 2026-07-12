An X user shared a photo of Khanyi Mbau and her daughter Khanukani, comparing the two to twins

The post quickly racked up tens of thousands of views as fans weighed in on their striking resemblance

Followers also noticed that Khanyi's appearance looked different from her much-criticised post-surgery look

Khanyi Mbau and Khanukani had fans doing a double-take in a viral snap. Image: mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

A photo of Khanyi Mbau posing alongside her daughter Khanukani has taken social media by storm, with thousands of fans stunned by just how much the two look alike.

X (Twitter) user @Cebe_Lihle23 posted the image on Wednesday, 8 July 2026, captioning it:

"Khanyi Mbau and her twin, I mean her daughter 💝😍."

While Khanyi Mbau has been a fixture in the local celebrity scene for years, her daughter Khanukani has slowly been appearing more in the public eye alongside her.

The photo set tongues wagging not only because of the mother-daughter resemblance but also because of how Khanyi looked in the snap. The star has faced widespread criticism in the past over a noticeably lighter skin tone following cosmetic procedures. Still, many fans in the comments felt she looked closer to her natural self in this particular image.

See the post that sparked the conversation below:

SA reacts to photo of Khanyi Mbau and her daughter

The resemblance between Khanyi and Khanukani Mbau had fans talking, with reactions ranging from sweet to downright cheeky.

Here is what people had to say:

@GlorMazibuko said:

"She has grown hey."

@glamfika wrote:

"They really look food together."

@LMarriott04 weighed:

"Khanyi looks normal now, not that white skin tone she had. They look gorgeous 😍"

@AlexMapane72804 joked:

"I pray God I don't land in her arms; she must've liked rich men like her mother, I fear for my rich life."

@Dasilvalelo said:

"Her daughter is too beautiful 😻"

@KortesSKZ shared:

"Her baby is gorgeous ✨"

Mzansi reacted to Khanyi Mbau and her daughter. Image: mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Khanyi Mbau responds to backlash over her surgeries

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Khanyi Mbau responded to her fans' mixed reactions about her new face following several surgeries.

This was after social media users continued to criticise her appearance, with some saying she ruined her perfect face, while others praised her confidence and beauty.

Source: Briefly News