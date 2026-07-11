A content creator, Coach Nonnie, posted a passionate TikTok defending King Misuzulu that quickly went viral

The video sparked fierce debate among South Africans over the Zulu monarch's behaviour that angered the public

Viewers were split, with some praising her take and others pushed back strongly on her defence of the Zulu king

A South African content creator known as Coach Nonnie sparked a heated online debate. She posted a TikTok video on 10 July defending King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, the current Zulu monarch.

Coach Nonnie shared a controversial take on King MisuZulu kaZwelithini's viral vent session. Image: @coach_nonnie / TikTok / Rajesh Jantilal

Source: UGC

In the clip, Coach Nonnie speaks directly, reacting to the video involving the Zulu king when he insulted his wife. Her sharp commentary quickly drew thousands of viewers into the conversation.

TikTokker Coach Nonnie's core argument was that people were being too quick to judge the king. She framed him as a man dealing with real pressures, suggesting viewers lacked the full picture before passing judgement. Watch Coach Nonnie's defence of King Misuzulu below:

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Mzansi discusses King Misuzulu

Not everyone agreed with her position. The comments section became a battleground of opinions, with some viewers firmly on her side and others challenging her reasoning.

@Hope Malanga pushed back directly:

"Honestly are you listening to yourself?"

@J❤️ questioned the king's choices:

"So ubhodla by swearing? He had option to take videos as well. We all have choices, don't we?"

@Lesi Nxumalo sided with Coach Nonnie:

"Thank you for listening to him. The king is addressing real issues. This man seems to me like a tired man."

@user113570791361 echoed that support:

"Thank you so much Nony. I [wish] other people can use sense sometimes."

@Mlu Mkhize kept it simple:

"Dankie coach. Keep up the good work as you always do."

@Cape Town makeup artist shifted the focus:

"The way he is talking to his wife, if the wife is wrong, he should have been civil to his wife and have a word with her in a right way."

@Lil Novanta added:

"So he can't do that while he still respects her? Matter of fact, he is a king. He must be able to lead and control his temper."

Phakel'umthakathi reacts to alarming royal video

Briefly News previously reported that Phakel'umthakathi has broken his silence on a viral video showing Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini swearing at his wife, saying the footage left him deeply troubled, but not for the reasons most people might expect.

The video, which spread rapidly across social media on 9 July 202, shows the King drinking beer and directing derogatory language at his wife. The behaviour shocked many South Africans, given the King's standing as the monarch of the Zulu nation, the largest ethnic group in the country.

While much of the public reaction centred on the King's conduct, Phakel'umthakathi shifted focus to a different concern: the breach of privacy around the Royal Household.

Source: Briefly News