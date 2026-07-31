The bodies of Nothabo Zandile Tshuma and her two daughters, Natalie and Nala, are being repatriated to Zimbabwe

The trio were found dead in Bedfordshire in early July 2026, with authorities confirming that they were murdered

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma was arrested in Johannesburg after he fled the United Kingdom following the murders

The bodies of Zandile, Natalie and Nala Tshuma, who were murdered in the UK, will return to Zimbabwe for burial. Image: @S_Fleary1

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

ZIMBABWE — The bodies of Nothabo Zandile Tshuma (42) and her two daughters, Natalie (15) and Nala (5), are being flown back to Zimbabwe.

Family members of the deceased confirmed that the bodies will touch down in Bulawayo on Sunday, 2 August 2026, after which they will be transferred to a funeral parlour. A church service will precede a joint burial on Tuesday, 4 August 2026

Bodies discovered in Bedfordshire home

The bodies of the mother and her two daughters were found at their home in Bedfordshire, England, in early July 2026, having suffered blunt force trauma. The prime suspect in the murder is Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, the husband and father of the victims.

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The British-Zimbabwean, also known as Mark, fled the United Kingdom shortly after the killings. An international search was launched by Interpol, and he was subsequently arrested in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Tshuma was also found with a firearm and now faces charges of possessing an unlicensed firearm. He remains in South African custody while extradition proceedings are underway to return him to the United Kingdom, where he faces three counts of murder.

No date has been set for the extradition as legal proceedings in South Africa are ongoing.

Source: Briefly News