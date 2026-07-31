Paul O'Sullivan's name surfaced at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry over an email he sent to Brigadier Dineo Mokwele

Investigative Directorate Against Corruption Senior Investigator Mantsha Raphesu testified about O'Sullivan's involvement in a case

South Africans were left fuming after the email surfaced at the Commission, with many calling for action to be taken against O'Sullivan

South Africans called for Paul O’Sullivan to be arrested after his name surfaced before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: @joy_zelda

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

SOUTH AFRICA — Testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has raised serious questions about the role played by forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan in proceedings targeting senior South African Police Service (SAPS) officers.

Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) Senior Investigator Mantsha Raphesu told the commission that O'Sullivan sent Brigadier Dineo Mokwele an email, demanding that she resign.

Mokwele, who previously worked in a technical engineering role at BMW South Africa, was appointed Section Head of Technical Support Services in Crime Intelligence in 2024 and given the rank of Brigadier. O’Sullivan copied former IDAC head Andrea Johnson, Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya, and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu in the email.

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O'Sullivan's email to Brigadier Mokwele

The contents of the email were striking, as O'Sullivan gave Mokwele 14 days to produce all documentation relating to her appointment, resign from the police, return all payments received, and confirm her resignation by reply.

"Should you fail and/or refuse to comply with our demands, we shall take the necessary action," the email warned.

It also contained a personal jab, telling her to "go back to BMW, and hope they will accept you."

Mokwele appointment at the centre of IDAC probe

O’Sullivan’s email, which was sent in January 2025, was sent at a time when IDAC charged Mokwele, Khumalo, and several other senior Crime Intelligence officers with fraud and corruption, alleging irregularities in the recruitment process and misrepresentation of qualifications.

The commission, however, heard significant criticism of the IDAC investigation, with Johnson admitting that she had not personally reviewed Mokwele's application or qualifications before authorising prosecution, and had relied on incorrect information from investigators.

South Africans want action taken against O’Sullivan

@MatlalaMiss said:

“He needs to be brought back and asked on which authority he was writing this.”

@tumi_kgoadi wrote:

“Imagine being told by a fraud with Standard 5 and a couple of certificates that have nothing to do with security. He needs to be called back and arrested.”

@tshidi3886 stated:

“Paul O'Sullivan needs to be dealt with.”

Ngcamphalala Mcolisi said:

“The fellow deserves to be arrested at some point.”

Common Sensi asked:

“Why is this old man still free? He must be put behind bars.”

Source: Briefly News