A shocking incident at Mondeor High School in Johannesburg left teachers furious and learners sent to the school field

A school text message revealed that children had smeared faeces on every door in the building

Parents stepped up to volunteer as patrol monitors and called on families to take responsibility for their children's behaviour

Lorraine Stols is demandind parents to act. Image: @Lorraine Stols

Source: Facebook

A parent at Mondeor High School in Johannesburg is calling on families to take a hard look at the values they are raising their children with, after a deeply disturbing incident brought the school to a standstill.

On 29 July 2026, Lorraine Stols shared a screenshot of a school text message sent by the school. The message read:

"Dear Parent - some children have put faeces (poo) on every door in the school. We have put the children on the field. Teachers are very unhappy, you can fetch your child if you want."

Parents step up at Mondeor High School

Rather than simply expressing outrage, Stols used her platform to mobilise action. She praised parents who had already volunteered to patrol the school grounds and urged the wider community to stop excusing bad behaviour.

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"We are not only raising children for our homes, we are raising them for society. One day they will enter the world as adults, and the values, respect, and accountability we instil in them today will shape the people they become."

Stols also made clear that the incident was not isolated, noting that disruptions had escalated to the point where teaching and learning were being affected, which she described as unfair to both educators and the many learners who arrive each day ready to work.

Schools under pressure

South Africa's public schools face overcrowded classrooms, crumbling infrastructure, underqualified ECD staff, and a shortage of resources. Teachers often juggle roles beyond education while receiving little support, and declining interest in the profession, low pay, and outdated training continue to deepen the country's education crisis.

*Briefly News contacted Mondeor High School for comment. As of the time of publication, the school had not responded.

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi reacts to the incident

South Africans on the page were divided between disbelief, nostalgia and calls for tougher consequences:

Lorraine Stols wrote:

"A huge shout-out to the parents who volunteered to patrol at Mondeor High School. Your willingness to give your time and stand alongside the school is truly appreciated."

Natasha Maree suggested:

"Let the parents supervise their children while the culprits are cleaning. It will change the parents' point of view, witnessing first-hand what their kids did."

Tshidi Potse shared:

"My son used to go to that school back in 2008. I am shocked to read about what's happening now, it used to be a very good school."

Ramaphakela Modjadji Meuriel asked:

"What has changed? You need to check what is really going on at that school. Mondeor used to be the best school. My son attended there. Many teachers left. Parents open your eyes. Who is governing the school?"

Dineo Motaung Hlalele said:

"Now someone's mom who is a general worker/cleaner must deal with such."

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Source: Briefly News