Cambridge High School in East London announced the passing of past pupil Charné Jegels on 21 July 2026

Those who knew Charné described her as a ray of sunshine with a shy smile and sweet nature

The school announced that Charné's life was honoured for the last time at Grace Fellowship Church

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Cambridge High School past pupil Charné Jegels has passed away. The school shared the news on Facebook on 21 July 2026, expressing deep sadness and extending condolences to her family, friends and all who loved her.

Cambridge High School shared their sorrow over the loss of a past learner. Image: Cambridge High School

Source: Facebook

What made the loss even more devastating for those who knew her was the timing. Charné died on her birthday, a detail that left many in the community heartbroken and struggling to find words.

The school announced that a celebration of her life would be held on Friday, 24 July 2026, at 10:00 at Grace Fellowship Church. Read the school's tribute to Charné Jegels:

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Cambridge Community Remembers Charné

Friends, teachers and community members flooded the comments section with tributes, painting a picture of a young woman who left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

Electa En Victor Schmidlin wrote:

"Sincere condolences to the family. I remember her shy smile and lovely manners!"

Kara Chelyn Geach said:

"This is heartbreaking. Charné was such a special pupil and person. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. 💐"

Leroga Anwanth shared:

"The sweetest young lady 💔 RIP Nay 🙏 🕊🕊 My sincere condolences to her family at large. I will never forget you Nay.... 💔 🕊😭"

Antoinette Ferreira added:

"The saddest news. Charne was a ray of sunshine and a lovely young lady. My condolences to her family and friends. 🙏🏼💖"

Noloyiso Mntumni wrote:

"On her birthday😭😭😭 rest well baby girl🙏🏽"

Doreen Oliphant said:

"Sending love and thoughts to all during this hard time ❤"

Anela Ndibaza shared:

"May her beautiful memory live on forever"

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Source: Briefly News