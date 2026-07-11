South African podcast host Penuel commented on the news that Luqobo 'Bibo' Makwedini passed away after falling ill at training

Makwedini was known for his iconic war cry with Wynberg High School and had just moved to France professionally at 20 years old

South Africans flooded the comments with heartfelt condolences for the young player whose war cry went viral

Luqobo "Bibo" Makwedini, the young South African rugby player who became an internet sensation for leading a now-famous war cry, passed away. The news broke on 11 July, and media personality Penuel shared a tribute video that moved South

Former Wynberg Boys' High learner who was the leader of the 'Felicia' war cry dies. Image: @jacobs_fayyad

Source: TikTok

Makwedini rose to widespread recognition for leading the "Felicia" war cry at Wynberg Boys High in 2023, a chant that spread rapidly across social media. The chant, centred on the lines "I met a lady, her name's Felicia... she's very hot," became a staple of South African schoolboy rugby culture.

In his tribute video, @penuelist opened by performing the "Felicia" war cry in Makwedini's honour before shifting to a sombre and heartfelt announcement of his passing. Watch the tribute and the original video that moved South Africa's rugby community:

Community united in grief

The clip resonated deeply with South African rugby fans, who remembered Makwedini not only as a talented player but as someone whose energy and charisma lit up every room. South Africans offered their condolences in the comments:

@Doctor meep wrote:

"How incredibly sad, just before the world opened its doors for him. RIP young man."

@Sibu said:

"Condolences to the family, sad news indeed. May the family find strength during this time."

@Duke_Marsh added:

"Respect to the king, may his soul rest in peace."

@Ndlelenhle Snethemba shared:

"Tjoo this is sad 😔... condolences to his family ❤️"

@Sanele Dimba wase Westown wrote:

"No man no man no man. He will forever stay in our minds and heart. Ayi ayi 💔"

Other Briefly News stories about loss

The tragic passing of 24-year-old Jaheim Kock, a promising rugby player from Tulbagh who succumbed to injuries sustained in a roadside accident, broke hearts.

Sonasi Langi, a 26-year-old father of three, was in the ICU after suffering a severe spinal injury during a try celebration pile-up at a rugby match in Ashburton.

A promising young rugby star who lost his life in a road traffic accident in Cloghan, Ireland, was deeply mourned

Source: Briefly News