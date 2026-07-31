A resurfaced clip from Podcast and Chill reignited debate after Malema was linked to a Seshego venue called Slageng

Host MacGyver Mukwevho praised the establishment's sound system as the best he had experienced in South Africa

Social media users called out Malema for an apparent double standard given his past criticism of the podcast's drinking culture

Julius Malema was roasted for attacking Podcast and Chill. Images: @EFFSouthAfrica and @MacGUnleashed

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA — Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema is facing renewed online scrutiny after a resurfaced video clip from the Podcast and Chill show reignited a public debate about alleged double standards.

The backlash was triggered by an X user, @joy_zelda, who shared a clip in which Podcast and Chill host MacGyver Mukwevho and co-host Sol Phenduka discuss a Limpopo entertainment venue called Slatcheng, which Mukwevho identified as belonging to Malema in his hometown of Seshego.

Mukwevho praises Seshego venue

During the clip, Mukwevho described visiting the establishment in December, noting the heavy crowd and calling its audio setup the finest sound system he had encountered anywhere in the country. Phenduka attributed the high-quality sound to Malema's background as a DJ, suggesting his history with music explains the attention given to the venue's audio experience. Both hosts spoke positively about the spot throughout the exchange, with Mukwevho signing off with a direct shoutout to the Seshego establishment.

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The footage resurfaced in the context of Malema's prior public criticism of the Podcast and Chill hosts for drinking alcohol during live recordings, with some online users arguing the two positions are difficult to reconcile.

Watch the clip that sparked the debate:

South Africans weigh in online

The post drew a range of reactions, with opinion divided on whether the comparison holds up.

@Frederico_indef pushed back on the criticism, writing:

"Seriously, is owning a tavern immoral? Firstly, these are two completely different settings, right? tavern and live show. Malema pointed out that MacG openly drinks alcohol on his live show."

@Nardmoyo offered a blunt assessment:

"He is attacking the youth, and he is digging his own grave."

@lordmanoosh questioned the venture's intent, commenting:

"Instead of building student accommodation, he's building a groove culture. Tough laundering money, there are no ballers there."

@MzansiWarrior reacted with scepticism:

"So here MagG was not de-politicising the youth I guess 😆"

@IrepTriplep simply wrote:

"Money has to be washed."

Podcast and Chill roasts Julius Malema

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the ongoing conflict between Malema and MacG's Podcast and Chill, which he accused of undermining political awareness among South Africa's youth. The exchange unfolded dramatically, with a satirical video response from the podcast that captured public debate, revealing contrasting opinions on Malema's controversial statements and their implications for youth engagement in politics.

Source: Briefly News