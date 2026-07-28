March and March representative Sandile Dube stated that Ngizwe Mchunu is not an official member of the movement and was not involved in its founding

Dube revealed that repeated attempts to contact Mchunu before 30 June failed because he was unreachable, making his subsequent public comments a surprise

The movement confirmed upcoming demonstrations in Polokwane, Tshwane, and North West, signalling it will press ahead despite external pressure

March and March slammed Ngizwe Mchunu. Images: Emmanuel Croset/ AFP via Getty Images and Rajesh Jantilal/ AFP

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — The March and March movement has publicly distanced itself from Ngizwe Mchunu, with representative Sandile Dube stating that Mchunu holds no authority to cancel or call off any of the movement's planned demonstrations.

Speaking to SABC News, Dube clarified that Mchunu is not an official member of the organisation and played no role in its establishment. He confirmed that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma founded the movement and that its core principle is to continue marching until South Africans achieve what they are fighting for, rather than to serve individual agendas.

Mchunu's comments caught movement off-guard

Dube said that before 30 June, movement representatives held discussions with Phakelumthakathi about planned activities, but efforts to reach Mchunu were unsuccessful because he remained uncontactable throughout that period. His public statements, which followed official movement communications, therefore came as a surprise to the organisation's leadership.

Dube also addressed Mchunu's comments referencing prison experiences, suggesting they may indicate some awareness of plans directed at Ngobese-Zuma and Phakelumthakathi. He noted, however, that the movement had not yet fully unpacked the contents of Mchunu's video response.

Marches to continue across multiple provinces

On the question of the movement's exclusion from direct engagements with President Cyril Ramaphosa and the presidency, Dube said determining who participates in such meetings is the president's prerogative and not something the movement controls.

March and March confirmed it will proceed with a march in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Thursday, a move Dube framed as a direct response to claims that the movement would never demonstrate in the province. On Friday, the organisation plans to hold a picket in Tshwane in solidarity with Zimbabwean people, specifically over what it described as the unjust detention of activist Mr Begumbilo.

Demonstrations are also planned for the North West province, where Dube said residents have been awaiting action. Dube reiterated that the movement intends to continue raising public concerns and organising demonstrations across South Africa regardless of outside interference or pressure.

Ngizwe Mchunu declares himself untouchable

Briefly News also reported on Mchunu's recent address in Claremont, KwaZulu-Natal, where he delivered a speech. The speech has sparked significant online debate, particularly following his controversial separation from the anti-illegal immigration group March and March. Mchunu's declaration of being "untouchable" has fueled further scrutiny into his shifting stance on immigration, making this a pivotal moment in his political journey.

Source: Briefly News