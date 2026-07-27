Former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu addressed a public gathering in Claremont, KwaZulu-Natal, calling on leaders to adopt long-term governance strategies

Mchunu cited Cape Verde, a nation of under 500,000 people, as a model of disciplined development that larger communities should emulate

The speech drew sharp reactions online, coming shortly after March and March parted ways with Mchunu amid accusations he shifted his stance on illegal immigration

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Ngizwe Mchunu was roasted for saying he's untouchable. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — Former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu delivered a pointed address at a public gathering in Claremont, KwaZulu-Natal, urging community leaders to abandon reactive politics in favour of structured, long-term development strategies.

The speech, recorded by Nhlaka Production and shared on X by @athenkosi591 on 27 July 2026, shows Mchunu addressing delegates dressed in traditional Zulu attire alongside national colours. The exact date of the gathering has not been confirmed.

Mchunu invokes Cape Verde as a development model

Speaking to the assembly, Mchunu argued that communities with fragmented goals and weak governance structures consistently fail to achieve meaningful progress. He pointed to Cape Verde, an island nation with a population of under 500,000, as proof that small communities can deliver substantial national development through disciplined execution and clear policy focus.

He broadened his argument to cover crime, social instability, and the management of foreign nationals, insisting that these challenges demand structured policy responses rather than ad hoc, street-level mobilisation. He called on leaders to align community initiatives with national objectives, stating that sustainable transformation only takes root when communities confront fundamental issues collectively.

Speech comes amid controversy over Mchunu's stance on immigration

The address arrives at a particularly charged moment for Mchunu. The anti-illegal immigration movement March and March recently cut ties with him following a meeting he held with President Cyril Ramaphosa and anti-illegal immigration activist Phakelumthakathi. Critics accused Mchunu of reversing his position on illegal immigration in the wake of that engagement.

Netizens fuming at Ngizwe Mchunu

The clip quickly attracted commentary on X, with users divided over Mchunu's motivations after he said that he was untouchable because he knew the law.

@cde_simba said:

"He's awake now. You were directing your anger at the wrong issues. Marching up and down the streets without addressing the legal and institutional challenges won't bring lasting change."

@iamBrightonn wrote:

"Cyril's money is so long."

@ciceroofny commented:

"March and March parted ways with him this morning. Their house of hate is starting to crumble gradually."

@ricky37528721 added:

"I like the way fools behave after being given money to push a false narrative."

@GumbiJabulano remarked:

"Ngizwe is delivering an informal lecture! 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Watch Ngizwe Mchunu's address to community leaders in KwaZulu-Natal:

Ngizwe Mchunu's car ride raises eyebrows

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Mchunu's recent video featuring him enjoying a cheerful car ride with his family, which has raised eyebrows amid his ongoing legal troubles. As speculation mounts regarding his potential retreat from the anti-illegal immigration movement, Mchunu's joyful moment contrasts sharply with the serious implications of his defamation battle with EFF leader Julius Malema.

Source: Briefly News