A 19-year-old South African renovated her grandmother's home in the rural areas and shared the transformation on Instagram

The young woman said the project had been on her vision board and that completing it fulfilled her late mother's wish

She admitted she was scared to post the video, but South Africans flooded her comments with pride and praise

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Young woman renovated her grandmother's kitchen. Image: @likon_ithemba

Source: Instagram

A 19-year-old South African gave her grandmother's rural home a full transformation and shared the before-and-after footage online on 27 July 2026. The video, posted by @likon_ithemba on Instagram, shows workers in coveralls assembling flat-pack cabinetry and installing a fitted grey kitchen inside the house.

What made the post stand out was the caption. She wrote that the renovation had been on her vision board and that finishing it fulfilled her mother's wish. She also admitted she was nervous to share it publicly.

"Yes, I renovated my grandma's house, in the rural areas. I'm so emotional and happy. This has been on my vision board. I fulfilled my mom's wish. I'm scared of posting this online sana. I'm only 19,"

The footage captures a satisfying transformation, from an empty living space to a completed kitchen installation.

Renovate smart without overspending

Homeowners can maximise renovation budgets by avoiding overcapitalising, where upgrade costs exceed the value added to the property. RE/MAX of Southern Africa recommends prioritising essential repairs, tackling projects in stages, and setting aside 10–15% of the budget for unexpected costs. DIY tasks like painting and landscaping can reduce labour expenses, while specialist work should be left to qualified professionals. Comparing quotes and hiring reputable contractors can prevent costly mistakes. Consulting a real estate agent can also help ensure renovations add value and improve resale potential.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi Reacts With Pride

South Africans in the comments section were overwhelmed with emotion on her page:

@letumile.malandisa said:

"Ohhhhh my girl? I am extremely so so proud of you. May God bless you! This is amazing."

@_milly_nkube wrote:

"You did well, I am so proud of you."

@amahle.khapa added:

"Well done sthandwa, I am so proud of you, kwaze kwakuhle." (Translation: "How beautiful it is.")

@the_real_icky reacted:

"You did that!"

More Briefly News Stories on Renovations

A South African influencer wowed social media after transforming a client's old house into a modern open-plan home in just three months, with viewers praising the stylish makeover and asking about the renovation costs.

A South African property investor impressed social media by transforming a neglected house into a sleek, AI-inspired modern home, documenting the renovation journey and revealing the dramatic progress after 60 days.

A Johannesburg man inspired South Africans after documenting the transformation of a 1956 Parkhurst home, restoring its original character while modernising the property and sharing the impressive before-and-after renovation journey online.

Source: Briefly News