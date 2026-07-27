South Africa's 2026 tax season officially opened with Sars issuing auto assessments to millions of taxpayers between 1 and 12 July

Wealthbit chief executive Alex Cook warns that tax is the single biggest yearly expense for most South Africans, yet it is rarely questioned or reviewed

Budget 2026 raised the retirement fund contribution deduction cap from R350,000 to R430,000 and lifted the tax-free savings limit from R36,000 to R46,000

This tax season guidance was shared exclusively with Briefly News by Annie Hodes, founder and managing director of Angelfish PR and Events

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SARS Vereeniging branch. Image: SARS.

Source: UGC

South Africa’s 2026 tax season is currently underway, running from July until October this year. Financial experts warn many taxpayers could overpay SARS without checking their assessments properly.

SARS opened auto assessments on 1 July, with full filing running until 23 October 2026. Wealthbit chief executive Alex Cook said thate tax is the biggest yearly expense for South Africans.

Provisional taxpayers and trusts have a longer window this year, with returns due by 22 January 2027. SARS uses data from employers, banks and medical schemes to calculate each assessment automatically.

Most South Africans never question their tax, since deductions come off before their salary arrives. Cook says this leaves many unaware whether they are overpaying SARS every single year.

He explains that tax outweighs rent and groceries as an annual cost for most households. Yet very few people ever stop to think about optimising their overall tax position.

SARS looks at how people earn money, whether through salary, freelance work or commission. It also checks retirement contributions, medical aid payments and other tax credits claimed.

Annie Hodes leads Angelfish PR and Events, a South African communications agency. She shared this tax guidance with Briefly News on 24 July 2026.

A SARS logo hanging on a building. Image: Nhlanhla Lux Updates

Source: Facebook

Bigger tax breaks now available

Wealthbit offers a free Tax Snapshot Tool to check if deductions are being used well. The tool shows whether medical aid and retirement contributions are reducing tax effectively right now.

It also flags whether taxpayers still have room to legally reduce their tax bill. A separate Compare Your Options Tool shows how savings choices affect long-term wealth.

Budget 2026 also raised the tax-deductible retirement contribution cap earlier this year. The limit increased from R350,000 to R430,000, effective from 1 March 2026 onward.

The tax-free savings account contribution limit rose from R36,000 to R46,000 as well. Both changes give taxpayers more room to reduce tax legally going into next year.

Neither change affects returns for the past tax year currently being filed with SARS. However, they widen the room taxpayers have to reduce tax going forward from March.

Cook said that understanding tax makes every other financial decision much easier to manage. Greater clarity means less stress, with money working harder for taxpayers over the long term.

More stories involving SARS

Tax Consulting SA experts warned South African expats that confusing terminology around tax residency is putting them at serious compliance risk.

South African content creator Tsontso shared a screenshot revealing she owes SARS over R700,000 in outstanding tax.

SARS auto-assessed more than 1.9 million South African taxpayers this filing season and paid around R8 billion in refunds within 72 hours.

Source: Briefly News