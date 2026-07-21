Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

SA Expats Warned to Fix SARS Tax Residency Records or Risk Worldwide Tax Bill
People

SA Expats Warned to Fix SARS Tax Residency Records or Risk Worldwide Tax Bill

by  Gloria Masia
3 min read
  • Tax Consulting SA experts warned South African expats that confusing terminology around tax residency is putting them at serious compliance risk
  • Experts explained that SARS replaced the Reserve Bank as the authority responsible for verifying and recording a taxpayer's tax residency status since March 2021
  • South Africans living abroad who still own property, investments or bank accounts in SA face real consequences if their SARS records are not up to date

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Tax Administration Act obliges taxpayers to ensure that information provided to SARS is accurate and up to date
The South African Revenue Service logo. Image: SARS
Source: Facebook

South African expatriates are being urged to stop getting caught up in conflicting jargon and focus on one thing that actually matters: making sure SARS has the correct record of their tax residency status. That is the warning from Tax Consulting SA's Legal Manager of Cross-Border Taxation, Delano Abdoll, alongside Expatriate Tax Support Specialists Asamkele Tyala and Carmen Sevenster.

What is causing the confusion

The three experts say a flood of self-styled advisers, AI-generated content and even some qualified attorneys have created an environment where South Africans living abroad are receiving contradictory guidance. Terms such as 'tax emigration', 'divorcing SARS', 'ceasing tax residency' and 'financial emigration' are all circulating, yet they describe the same legal process under the same section of the Income Tax Act.

Read also

SAB pushes for inflation-linked alcohol tax as prices keep rising

All financial institutions, including banks and investment firms, are required to report taxpayers’ details to SARS
Hanging files/tax. Image: Peter Dalezey
Source: Getty Images

DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!

What expats actually need to do

Since March 2021, SARS replaced the South African Reserve Bank as the primary authority for verifying and recording tax residency status. A South African registered as a tax resident must update that status with SARS before their bank can process any related exchange control requirements.

There are two legal routes to ceasing South African tax residency: proving you are no longer ordinarily resident in South Africa, or demonstrating under a Double Taxation Agreement that you are exclusively tax resident in another country. Simply stating an intention to leave is not sufficient. According to Daily Investor, SARS will assess all relevant facts before reaching a conclusion.

Why it still matters from abroad

Those who assume SARS compliance is someone else's problem are taking a real risk. Under the Tax Administration Act, providing inaccurate information to SARS can constitute a criminal offence. Beyond that, an incorrect residency record means SARS could tax a person on their worldwide income rather than only on South African-sourced income.

Read also

SA influencer shocked after revealing she owes SARS more than R700,000 in tax

Many expats also retain strong ties to South Africa, whether through property, retirement annuities, inheritances or plans to return. For straightforward cases, professional assistance to regularise one's status is available for under R4,000. The goal, according to Abdoll, Tyala and Sevenster, is simple: obtain official confirmation from SARS recognising your non-resident tax status, and keep it safe.

3 Other Briefly News stories about SARS

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Gloria Masia avatar

Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za

Tags:
SARS
Hot:
Nhlamulo Baloyi Theodore Barrett Buhle B Peter Matsimbe Brooke Langton