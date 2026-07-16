South African content creator Tsontso shared a screenshot revealing she owes SARS over R700,000 in outstanding tax

The bill combines R672,470 from the 2026 tax year and a missed R29,471 assessment from 2024

Tsontso's post sparked a wave of reactions from followers urging her to seek a tax practitioner and set up a payment arrangement

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The picture on the left showed Tsontso posing next to her husband's car. Image: tsontso.mabotja

Source: Facebook

South African content creator Tsontso left her followers in disbelief after revealing she owes the South African Revenue Service more than R700,000 in unpaid taxes. She shared the news on Facebook on 15 July 2026, posting a screenshot from her SARS eFiling app that showed two separate payment demands due on 14 August 2026. In her own words, Tsontso wrote:

"The 2026 tax year just closed & i just found out that i owe SARS R672 000 because of how I've been moving since last year. On top of that there's another one that i missed from 2024 that's like R29 000. Guyss? SARS e jwang maraaa?"

The figures on the screen told the full story. The most recent tax period produced a bill of R672,470.99, while an unpaid 2024 assessment added another R29,471.80. Her combined debt stands at R701,942.79.

The gig economy's tax blind spot

Tsontso Mabotja's situation shines a light on a challenge that is becoming increasingly common among South Africa's growing community of influencers and digital freelancers. Brand deals, sponsored campaigns and income from multiple digital platforms can accumulate quickly, but provisional tax obligations and proper bookkeeping often get overlooked until a large assessment arrives.

SARS has been tightening its approach to digital creators and independent contractors, using third-party data and financial tracking to ensure all income streams are accounted for. For many creators riding the wave of social media success, the taxman's arrival can come as a rude awakening.

See her original post and the full screenshot on Facebook:

Mzansi weighs in on Tsontso's tax shock

Followers flooded the comments with a mix of sympathy, advice and sharp wit:

Ayonda Makwalea said:

"Somethings are confidential my dear... Ai skool is important"

Ofentse Modise added:

"To think that tax payers are enriching those in higher powers 💔💔"

Sphesihle Kopano advised:

"Girl make an arrangement and pay them ba greedy"

Raps Rapular shared:

"Just make a payment arrangement you will finish it in no time....."

Botlhale K. Stark asked:

"Guys pila pila what's the use of SARS? Why are we paying for having money? Don't come for me my father is absent 😭😭😭"

Charity R. Thompson urged:

"Tsontso get a tax practitioner; they will enquire & help sort it out."

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Source: Briefly News