A 16-year-old from a wealthy Zimbabwean family shared a vlog of her day trip to South Africa to shop for groceries at Woolworths

She spent around R10,000 on groceries, bought a Chanel bag for R90,000 and a Dior bag for R70,000, then added a R2 million Porsche to her day

The video sparked strong reactions from Zimbabweans who contrasted her lavish spending with the poverty facing most citizens

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A young woman from a wealthy family in Zimbabwe said she flies often to SA to buy food. Image: @bwanyaarchimedes

Source: TikTok

A teenager from a wealthy Zimbabwean family set the internet ablaze after sharing a vlog of her day trip to South Africa on 14 July 2026, where she flew first class to buy groceries at Woolworths before spending millions on designer goods and a luxury car. The video, shared by X account @CrimeWatchZW, showed the teenager starting her day by choosing her white G-Wagon to head to the airport, noting she had recently bought it after growing tired of the black one.

Spend the day with a wealthy Zimbabwean daughter

She boarded an Emirates first-class flight to South Africa, explaining she prefers to do her weekly grocery shopping at Woolworths, spending roughly R10,000 each trip. The shopping trip did not stop at groceries. She visited designer boutiques and picked up a Chanel bag for R90,000 and a Dior bag for R70,000. Before flying back to Bulawayo, she also added a Porsche worth R2 million to her day's haul.

Watch the wealthy teenager's vlog in the TikTok video below:

Zimbabweans react to the lavish display

The vlog quickly went viral, drawing sharp responses from Zimbabweans who found the display hard to stomach given the economic conditions back home.

User @TaperaEmmanuel asked:

"Where are they from? Where is all this wealth from?"

User @LutentaMunsaka said:

"@ukusefya, another one. She says she moves with an iPhone 12 as a calculator 😁😆. They live in opulence while ordinary Zimbabweans live in abject poverty."

User @mahembe_ma58476 wrote:

"What's really happening in Zimbabwe, at a time when the majority are suffering, others are showing off. This is mockery to the citizens."

User @Chirikuuutsi added:

"This our obsession with things is the downfall of all of us. What happens when you throw pearls to pigs?"

Not everyone was critical.

User @DirectorTindo responded:

"Remarkable 🤝, we should learn how to make the money too."

User @sirivoyi998034 said:

"Let them enjoy."

3 Briefly News Zimbabwean-related articles

A Zimbabwean woman posted a TikTok video thanking South Africa for hosting both legal and undocumented immigrants for decades, saying the number of foreign immigrants was now beyond control.

A young Zimbabwean woman broke into worship after her man proposed to her, and knelt praying, sparking an online debate.

A Zimbabwean woman shared a humorous video of herself panicking about who she would date if she had to return home, and noted that she prefers South Africans.

Source: Briefly News