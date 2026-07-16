US R&B icon Brandy announced her return to South Africa for three shows in December 2026, performing in Cape Town and Pretoria

Tickets for the All White Soul Sessions Concert Tour Experience range have been released, and they sparked mixed reactions online

While some fans said the prices were reasonable and planned to attend, others felt the cost was too steep when factoring in travel and accommodation

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Brandy's South African concert hype is real, and the ticket prices are overhyped. Image: Kevin Winter

Source: Instagram

R&B icon Brandy is heading back to South African shores, and the excitement is through the roof. The announcement was shared on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, and it did not take long for Mzansi to weigh in.

The Grammy-nominated superstar will headline the 2026 All White Soul Sessions Concert Tour Experience across two cities. She kicks things off at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town on 14 December 2026, before heading to the SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria for two shows on 17 and 18 December 2026.

Ticket prices, which have been released, are priced between R950 and R2850 depending on the package.

Fans share thoughts on prices

An eager fan @mbalimosea, shared a screenshot of the event details with a string of cry-face emojis and a simple "Guys???😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭" — which pretty much summed up the collective reaction she received from the rest of the online users.

Some fans were not fazed at all. @nmhlantla declared she was already committed: "I'm going. I am not even going to act all woke apha. I love me some good old R&B, and usisi has an incredible catalogue, so I'm definitely going."

@Its_melB18 also felt the pricing was fair, writing, "They actually are not that bad, ey."

Not everyone was as enthusiastic, though. @MasizoleSukwana was blunt about the full cost of the experience: "Not worth it, plus flights and accommodation, nope."

Brandy is widely regarded as one of the greatest R&B voices of her generation, with a catalogue stretching back to her self-titled debut in 1994. Her return to South Africa has been much anticipated, and for many local fans, the chance to see her live is a rare one, regardless of price.

Brandsy speaks amid new look hype

In a previous report from Briefly News, Brand was at the centre of social meidsTaking to social media on 8 and 9 July, Brandy directed her words not towards the criticism but towards those who celebrated her. She thanked Essence for recognising her as an honouree at the Black Women in Music celebration, describing the experience as deeply humbling.

Source: Briefly News