Tickets for the Springboks vs All Blacks Test in Cape Town went on general sale this week, with the cheapest seat priced at R850

CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit said the pricing immediately ruled him out, describing the cost as beyond his psychological and budgetary limit

Critics warned that attending a Test match has shifted from a regular outing to a once-off luxury for most South African fans

Ticket prices for the Springboks' 2026 home series against the All Blacks have reignited the debate over whether elite Test rugby in South Africa remains accessible to ordinary supporters.

Springboks fans are worried about the high ticket prices for the match against the All Blacks. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

General sale tickets went live this week for the 29 August fixture at Cape Town Stadium, which is already close to selling out seven months in advance. The demand, however, is not what has drawn criticism - it is the price.

Cape Town ticket costs draw sharp reaction

The cheapest available seat at Cape Town Stadium is priced at R850, with other tiers set at R1,650 and R2,850, and premium options exceeding R4,000.

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit, speaking on Good Morning Cape Town, said the entry-level cost was enough to exclude him outright.

"For the cheapest seats in the house - R850. Immediately, I'm out," he said, explaining that he has a budgetary and psychological threshold he will not cross, even for a sport he cares about deeply.

Kiewit also challenged the marketing language used around the tour, which has been promoted as a celebration of rugby's greatest rivalry.

"If these matches are branded as 'for the fans', what does that actually mean for the average supporter, let alone the rugby-watching family?" he asked.

Watching the Springboks is now a luxury

Kiewit acknowledged that empty seats are unlikely to be the outcome.

"I don't think there'll be an empty stadium. I don't think there'll be any empty seats. People will pay," he said.

But his concern goes beyond whether venues fill up. The broader issue, he argued, is that attending a Test has shifted from something fans could do regularly or as a family to an occasional splurge, raising questions about the long-term relationship between the sport and its supporter base.

He suggested that fans are no longer being nudged toward the budget end of the stands but are being locked out of stadiums altogether.

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Ticket prices have been a contentious issue this season, with concerns first raised ahead of the Springboks' opening match against England at Ellis Park. There were fears at one stage that the Test could be played in front of an empty stadium after sluggish ticket sales forced SA Rugby to cut prices.

At one point, only around 21,000 tickets had been sold for the clash, with the remaining tickets priced between R950 and R3,000. Tickets initially listed at R950 on Ticketmaster were later reduced to R650, then to R450.

Following the price cuts, supporters turned out in large numbers on Saturday, with a crowd of 52,790 watching the Springboks defeat England 45-21.

However, SA Rugby said the decision should not be viewed as an indication that ticket prices will regularly be reduced ahead of matches.

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Source: Briefly News