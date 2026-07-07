Springbok Fans Warned Not To Wait For Last-Minute Ticket Price Cuts After Ellis Park Discount
- SA Rugby has responded to the Ellis Park ticket controversy after a late price adjustment helped boost attendance for the England Test
- The governing body has explained why supporters should not expect similar deals ahead of future Springbok matches
- The ticket debate has divided fans, with some praising affordability while others question current pricing structures
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SA Rugby has told Springbok fans not to expect ticket price reductions ahead of this weekend’s match against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.
The announcement comes after slow ticket sales for last weekend’s England Test at Ellis Park forced SA Rugby to slash prices in an effort to avoid empty seats at the 62,000-capacity venue.
At one stage, only around 21,000 tickets had been sold for the clash, with remaining tickets priced between R950 and R3,000. Tickets initially listed at R950 on Ticketmaster were later reduced to R650 and then R450.
Springbok ticket prices reduced after slow Ellis Park sales
Following the price cuts, supporters turned out in large numbers on Saturday, with a crowd of 52,790 watching the Springboks beat England 45-21.
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However, SA Rugby said the decision should not be viewed as an indication that ticket prices will regularly be reduced before matches.
The organisation said the Ellis Park adjustment was made in response to market conditions and was aimed at ensuring strong support for the Springboks.
SA Rugby also pointed to the number of major rugby fixtures taking place in Gauteng as one of the reasons behind the slower-than-expected ticket sales.
“Gauteng is hosting six high-profile rugby matches in the next nine weeks, including Springbok Tests, and tens of thousands of tickets have already been snapped up,” the spokesperson said.
Springboks face Scotland after England Test attendance boost
The Springboks will host Scotland at Loftus Versfeld next Saturday as part of their ongoing international campaign.
Meanwhile, the All Blacks will play four matches on the Highveld during the Greatest Rivalry series, including Tests at Ellis Park and FNB Stadium.
The ticket price reduction at Ellis Park sparked debate among Springbok supporters, with some fans who bought tickets earlier at higher prices expressing frustration, while others suggested they would wait for possible last-minute discounts in future.
As seen in the post below.
Social media reactions from Springbok fans included:
@littlebartjaco:
“SA Rugby has set the bar with Ellis Park. If ticket prices remain the same next year, fans may wait for price drops before buying.”
@Mnonopelithando:
“SARU must take their families and friends to fill up those empty seats.”
@CarlDeVries:
“Why would and should they reduce prices? URC and Currie Cup games are reasonably priced, and franchises are still struggling to get fans in.”
@IgnitedFuture:
“Well then SARU can’t bank on full stadiums. #greedy”
@oshh_19:
“Ticket sellers mustn’t bank on people buying tickets at ridiculous prices. Sport belongs to the fans.”
@Bot100000t:
“SA Rugby should not expect to sell tickets at those prices at Ellis Park.”
@ray_toz:
“Springbok fans say SA Rugby should not expect to fill local stadiums at current ticket prices.”
Rassie explains why Embrose Papier make a return
Briefly News previously reported that Embrose Papier will wear the green and gold jersey on Saturday in what will be a huge moment for the scrumhalf, who has waited close to a decade for another opportunity to represent South Africa.
Interestingly, Papier made his first Test start for the Springboks against Scotland, and he will face the same opponents again in the second fixture of the Nations Championship.
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Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.