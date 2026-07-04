Springboks forced into major late reshuffle before England Test at Ellis Park after key withdrawals

New combinations expected as coaches adjust both forward packs ahead of Nations Championship opener

Rivalry history and recent form add extra weight to a high-stakes clash in Johannesburg

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The Springboks have been forced into two major changes ahead of their Nations Championship clash against England after captain Siya Kolisi and veteran lock Eben Etzebeth were both ruled out shortly before kick-off at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus was forced to make late changes after two late withdrawals. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Kolisi suffered a hamstring niggle while Etzebeth has been ruled out due to a concussion. In the place of Kolisi’s captaincy Pieter-StephduToit will take over. The late withdrawals represent a significant setback for Rassie Erasmus, who now faces the challenge of reshuffling both his back row and second row against one of South Africa’s fiercest rivals.

Rassie Erasmus forced to make changes

According to reports from the Springbok camp, uncapped flanker Paul de Villiers is in line to make his Test debut in place of Kolisi at openside flank. Pieter-Steph du Toit is expected to move into the second row to cover for Etzebeth’s absence, while Cameron Hanekom has been promoted from the bench to start at blindside flank.

As seen in the post below.

The reshuffle is also expected to see Ben-Jason Dixon and Cobus Wiese drafted onto the replacements bench.

The Springboks will be hoping the disruption does not derail their preparations as they look to open their Nations Championship campaign with a statement victory over England at a packed Ellis Park. Further updates are expected once the final team confirmation is released.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth are reportedly ruled out of the clash against England. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Siya Kolisi England comments ahead of the Test match

Ahead of the fixture, Kolisi had spoken in bullish terms about the challenge England present, singling out flanker Tom Curry as one of the toughest opponents he has faced. He also reflected on lessons learned from last year’s dramatic Ellis Park collapse.

The Springboks open their Nations Championship campaign against England in Johannesburg on Saturday, with kick-off scheduled for 17:40.

Ellis Park, however, holds mixed memories for South African rugby. During last August’s Rugby Championship clash against Australia, the Springboks built a commanding 22-0 lead inside the opening 18 minutes before suffering a stunning collapse.

See the tweet below with the squad update.

The Wallabies scored six unanswered tries to claim a 38-22 victory, ending a 62-year wait for a win over South Africa at the venue. It also marked only their second-ever triumph at Ellis Park and their first since 1963.

History does favour the Springboks against England at the same ground. South Africa have not lost to the Red Rose at Ellis Park since 1972 and enter this encounter having won their last three meetings. England, meanwhile, arrive in Johannesburg on the back of four consecutive Test defeats.

Victor Matfield raises concerns ahead of Springboks vs England clash

Briefly News previously reported that legendary former Bok Victor Matfield is nervous ahead of this epic clash and has questioned some of the untested players included in the squad named by head coach Rassie Erasmus on Monday.

The former captain admitted he has a sense of unease ahead of South Africa’s Test against England, saying the world champions have not yet faced a genuine examination this season.

Source: Briefly News