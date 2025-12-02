The Springboks are set to begin the new season with confidence after closing out one of their strongest years

Head coach Rassie Erasmus has already turned attention to England as preparations for their next major Test begin

The Nations Cup is set to be used as a key stepping stone toward the team’s bigger goals later in 2026

The Springboks have completed one of their finest seasons after retaining the Rugby Championship in September 2025. They wrapped up the Autumn Nations Series with a dominant win over Wales last weekend, lifting their winning rate to 86% their second-best return after the historic 1998 season.

With South Africa ending the year on top of the World Rugby rankings, the focus now shifts to defending their Rugby World Cup title in 2027.

World Rugby has confirmed the fixtures for the 2026 Nations Cup, with the Springboks set to host England in July. Head coach Rassie Erasmus, known for tracking future opponents on social media platform X, has already added England to his watchlist.

Springboks vs England rivalry intensifies

The rivalry between the two sides has grown significantly in recent years. It peaked with South Africa’s emphatic 32-12 triumph over England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final. The teams have clashed four times since, with the Springboks victorious in three of those encounters, including a dramatic 2023 World Cup semifinal that went down to the wire.

Many observers believe the upcoming Test could help determine the world’s best team, especially after England’s impressive win over New Zealand in November. England currently holds third place in the world rankings, behind the All Blacks and the Springboks, who ended the year as the No. 1 side.

Key preparation for the Springboks’ 2026 All Blacks tour

The Nations Series will serve as crucial preparation for South Africa ahead of their highly anticipated Greatest Rivalry Tour against the All Blacks, set to begin in August 2026.

England, much like the Springboks, enjoyed an outstanding 2025 season. They registered 11 Test victories and suffered only one defeat against Ireland. In a twist of fate, the Springboks went on to beat Ireland in Dublin during the same November window, further shaping the competitive landscape heading into 2026.

The new Nations Championship will bring together the SANZAAR sides, Japan, Fiji, and all Six Nations teams for a global competition held in July and November. After six rounds, the tournament will conclude with an unprecedented Finals Weekend at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium next November.

England, Scotland, and Wales will tour South Africa in July, while the Springboks will travel to Europe later in the year to face Italy, France, and Ireland. The Finals Weekend, featuring three days of double-header fixtures, will crown the inaugural champions and decide which hemisphere finishes the year as rugby’s dominant force.

Mostert's red card rescinded

