Geordin Hill-Lewis was pulled into a Springbok captaincy debate that quickly gained traction after he was asked to choose between Siya Kolisi and Francois Pienaar

The Cape Town mayor took part in a fast-paced ranking of rugby greats, setting the stage for a tense final decision between two icons from different eras

His verdict leaned in one direction, blending personal admiration with the weight of World Cup history on both sides

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DA leader and Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was put on the spot when he was drawn into a debate about his favourite Springboks captain between legendary Francois Pienaar and iconic Siya Kolisi.

Former captain Francois Pienaar (L), Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and former captain John Smith stand on the pitch before the start of the Rugby Championship final-round match. Image: WIKUS DE WET

Source: Getty Images

Hill-Lewis, who was recently elected as DA leader to succeed John Steenhuisen, had earlier welcomed Kenyan marathon great Eliud Kipchoge ahead of the Cape Town Marathon weekend. During the same period, he was also seen engaging with Siya Kolisi, while Pienaar likewise spent time with Kipchoge ahead of the event. The mayor also interacted with both rugby icons during the marathon weekend.

Rugby fans later challenged Hill-Lewis to rank five Springboks.

His responses were decisive:

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Schalk Burger:

“Made of steel. Never gives up. One of the hardest rugby players I’ve ever seen.”

Cheslin Kolbe:

“Incredible talent, so many tries scored.”

Bryan Habana:

“The Cheslin Kolbe before Cheslin Kolbe.”

Hill-Lewis chooses between Pienaar and Kolisi

That left the final and most debated choice between Pienaar and Kolisi.

He said:

“Like many millions of South Africans, I grew up with Francois as my absolute hero. He remains a hero. Francois captained us to one World Cup victory, Siya has captained us to two.”

After a brief hesitation, he added:

“Siya at number one, and Francois at number two.”

Watch the video below:

Francois Pienaar praises Siya Kolisi's leadership

Pienaar has also publicly shown admiration for Siya Kolisi, joining a growing list of rugby figures recognising his influence on and off the field.

At the recent World Rugby Awards, the 1995 Rugby World Cup-winning captain spoke highly of Kolisi, describing him as an exceptional leader who has used his platform to become one of the defining figures in South African rugby history.

He praised Kolisi’s leadership qualities, highlighting his playing style, communication, and deep commitment to the sport and the country.

Pienaar was recently honoured by the University of Johannesburg during a special ceremony held at the Auckland Park Kingsway Campus on Wednesday, 25 March 2026. The former Springbok captain led South Africa to its first Rugby World Cup title in 1995, a historic triumph widely credited with helping unite the country in the early post-apartheid era.

Pienaar made his international debut in 1993 and went on to captain the Springboks in all 29 Tests he played in that role. He became a global symbol of unity and reconciliation, especially after former president Nelson Mandela famously wore the Springboks jersey during the 1995 Rugby World Cup final.

Siya Kolisi during the pre-match warm-up during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Image: Ian Cook

Source: Getty Images

Siya Kolisi, meanwhile, broke new ground as the first black Test captain of the Springboks and has since led South Africa to back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles in 2019 and 2023. He is widely expected to lead the side again in 2027, potentially becoming the first captain to do so at three World Cups.

Rugby World Cup winner speaks on staying sober

Briefly News previously reported that former Springbok hooker James Dalton has shared an honest account of his life after rugby, revealing how he turned things around after years of struggle.

Dalton played with many Springbok players, including those on the 1995 World Cup-winning team like Francois Pienaar, Joost van der Westhuizen, and Os du Randt.

Source: Briefly News