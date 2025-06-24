On this day in 1995, South Africa won their first Rugby World Cup, beating New Zealand 15-12 in extra time at Ellis Park

Joel Stransky’s drop goal secured victory in a tense final, capping off the Springboks’ return to international rugby after years of isolation

President Nelson Mandela’s jersey gesture symbolised national unity as he handed the trophy to captain Francois Pienaar wearing the No. 6 Springbok shirt

The Springboks' 1995 Rugby World Cup victory remains one of the most iconic moments in South African sporting history. More than just a tournament win, it was a powerful symbol of national unity, occurring just one year after the country’s first democratic elections. Under the leadership of coach Kitch Christie and captain Francois Pienaar, the team transcended sport to become a symbol of hope and transformation.

1995 Rugby World Cup: How the Springboks’ Victory United South Africa

Source: Getty Images

The image of President Nelson Mandela handing Pienaar the Webb Ellis Cup at Ellis Park, wearing a Springbok jersey bearing the number six, is etched in global memory. It was a moment of reconciliation, showing a divided nation that sport could indeed heal old wounds.

Players who embodied the badge

The Class of ’95, as they are now fondly remembered, were more than rugby players , they were standard-bearers of a new South Africa. Names like Joel Stransky, Chester Williams, Mark Andrews, and Os du Randt have since become legends. Stransky’s unforgettable drop goal in extra time of the final sealed the 15-12 victory over a formidable All Blacks side, cementing his place in folklore.

Each player brought more than skill to the squad , they brought heart. Whether it was Williams’ trailblazing presence as the only black player in the squad, or the silent steel of Ruben Kruger, every member wore the jersey with immense pride and a sense of responsibility.

More than just a rugby Match

What set the 1995 team apart wasn’t just their performance on the field , it was their conduct off it. Many of the players have gone on to serve in rugby development, community upliftment, and broadcasting, carrying forward the spirit of that golden year.

Former teammates regularly reflect on the sense of camaraderie, humility, and mutual respect that defined the team. It wasn’t about individual glory , it was about the badge, the people, and the message they carried for a reborn nation.

Source: Getty Images

A legacy that endures

Thirty years on, the 1995 Springboks are still remembered not just for what they won, but for how they won it. They wore the green and gold with pride, respect, and unshakable unity , setting a standard future generations continue to strive towards.

