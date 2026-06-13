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Popular content creator @theboyssouthafrica featured a local petrol attendant in a challenge to give away money

In the video, the TikTokker decided to give away money for every moment of active listening from the service worker

Many appreciated the man's TikTok video of generosity to the petrol attendant, who appreciated the random gesture

A petrol attendant received a massive easy tip. Image: Engin Akyurt / Pexels

Source: UGC

In a heartwarming display of social media philanthropy, the South African content creator @theboyssouthafrica filmed a viral video at a local petrol station. He spoiled a deserving petrol attendant by secretly tipping him R10 for every moment he patiently listened without interrupting.

The TikTok video by @theboyssouthafrica shared on 2 June 2026 highlighted the dignity of service workers while giving them financial support. Giving the petrol attendant R150 just for talking to him captured the power of the "Mzansi" spirit of humour and generosity. Unlike many countries where refuelling is an impersonal chore, South African petrol stations are spaces for human connection where attendants consistently go the extra mile. As a result, petrol attendants hold a cherished place in the national culture. They serve as the unsung heroes of the daily commute who bring the true "Mzansi" spirit of warmth and humour that was on full display in the man's exchange with the Engen petrol attendant. Watch the video below:

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SA loves Engen petrol attendant

The video sparked widespread joy across the internet. Viewers reflected on the reputation of the country’s petrol attendants, known for their kindness. The post also brought forward the attendant himself, Hakeem Acren, who expressed his deep gratitude for the random gesture. Whether through lighthearted online challenges or everyday interactions at the pump, South Africans continuously rally around their petrol attendants, recognising them not just as essential workers. Read the comments below:

Petrol attendants are beloved in South Africa many were happy to see the man get money. Image: Rickyrecap / Pexels

Source: UGC

Hakeem Acren claimed he was the petrol attendant, said:

"Thanks so much for the tip that day. I really appreciate you. May Almighty continue to bless you 🥰 that was me."

My Boozy Kitchen 🇿🇦 also reflected on petrol attendants:

"Can we give a shout out to petrol attendants, they always make your day better with a smile. Even when you're down, they still put a smile on your face."

navine reflected on most petrol attendants:

"Petrol attendants should be used to teach people skills, they are always polite and friendly."

Nicole joked:

"😅Even I’m laughing at this bro is invested he was being kind."

Blessing Muzola Nzawu remarked:

"Bro was trying to force laughing because he saw money."

Other Briefly News Stories about petrol attendants

South Africans were touched by the story of a petrol attendant who helped a woman deliver her baby when she randomly went into labour.

A woman who won a car gave her thanks to the petrol attendant who played a crucial role in her getting the new vehicle.

The people were amused by a video of a petrol attendant who shared a dance with a happy customer in a viral post.

A group of petrol attendants became viral sensations after they hopped onto a viral dance challenge.

Source: Briefly News