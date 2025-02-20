Some petrol attendants at an Engen garage took their time to partake in a Kendrick Lamar challenge

The clip shows the leader of the crew with a bottle that acts as a microphone, lip-syncing a song from his Super Bowl halftime show

Netizens poked fun at the clip with many asking why they weren't working, while some said the rapper Drake would sue

Petrol attendants brought vibes to the TikTok TL with the Kendrick Lamar challenge, and Mzansi was here for it. Images: pillay.mnisi

Source: TikTok

American rapper Kendrick Lamar has been making waves recently and some workers at a local garage want to surf it. The group of petrol attendants partook in a Kendrick Lamar challenge that involved lip-syncing a segment from the Hip-hop artist's Super Bowl halftime show.

A global phenomenon

TikTokker @pillay.mnisi shared the entertaining clip and was the star of the show while his two colleagues played the supporting act. The piece of music he's lip-syncing to involves a song that has a long history in the world of hip-hop. The track in question was the highlight of the Super Bowl performance.

Watch the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Beef of the decade

The song that plays right as the clip ends is Not Like Us by the talented lyricist, and it comes from a rap beef the artist got into in the second quarter of 2024. Drake taunted Kendrick Lamar into a beef that resulted in them going back and forth between each other. The conflict took a darker turn once Kendrick released Meet the Grahams resulting in netizens feeling odd about it.

Kendrick Lamar performed his beef-winning song at the Super Bowl. Image: Gregory Shamus

Source: Getty Images

However, the mood changed after he released Not Like Us, bringing the conflict between the two artists into a vibey phase. Many South Africans were aware of the significance of the song the attendants chose and loved every second of the clip.

Read the responses below:

@Miss_T_Zulu said:

"So this is what they do when they say I’m going to fetch the card machine inside."

@LifeWithGillian mentioned:

"They can never make me hate Engen. The staff is always so friendly."

@Bruce commented:

"Drake About to Sue Engen wase vosloorus 😭😭"

@mavusana posted:

"At this point, I'm really worried about Drake's well being 😅😅😅"

@monzfitonlinecoach stated:

"How did the customer in the back not want to join? 😂"

@Lethabo_LK said:

"The lyrics don't matter y'all just wanted to do that dance."

@brandz_438 mentioned:

"👁️👄👁️Me watching the performance waiting for my oil and card machine 😂😭"

@Khanz commented:

"Engen employees are happy and I love it 😂😭🥰"

More music stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that Briefly Award winner Mawhoo is getting ready to give her fans and followers a once-in-a-lifetime performance at the Secret Garden Festival. The star wowed fans with her recent post.

previously reported that winner Mawhoo is getting ready to give her fans and followers a once-in-a-lifetime performance at the Secret Garden Festival. The star wowed fans with her recent post. Heavy K is busy cooking up a storm in the studio. The popular musician recently shared a snippet of what he has been working on with his fans.

A respected figure in the Amapiano scene, Setoki Mbatha, professionally known as DJ Stokie, has disappointed fans after announcing the unexpected postponement of his upcoming single.

Source: Briefly News