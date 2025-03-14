South Africans extended some positive vibes after a US tourist received a hearty welcoming at the airport

The man has a recorded track record of spending time in the country and has many videos about his adventures in the nation

Netizens extended the happy energy given in the video and expressed how happy they were to see the dude

A US tourist won the hearts of Mzansi after a woman at an airport gave him a massive welcome. Images: brashaadmayweather

South Africans are no strangers to harbouring welcoming energy. A US tourist received a passionate welcoming when he touched down at an airport. An employee working there decided to share how she always watches the American man's TikTok live.

A brother from another land

The energetic guy is a TikTokker named brashaadmayweather and has amassed a large following of South Africans on the platform. The US tourist asked the sweet lady to teach them something at the airport and decided to teach them the Xhosa word for hello. The caring woman showed him how much she appreciated his content and the pair shared a massive hug.

See the video below:

A passion for Mzansi

brashaadmayweather has some massive love for South Africa. Many of his videos posted on his TikTok channel revolve around his adventures within the country. Some clips show the man in a taxi, enthusiastically documenting his experience while taking a ride. In another clip, where he's in a taxi, you can see him holding up the phone to show how the inside looks.

South Africa has been seeing an influx of foreigners as of late. Images: Ben1183

The commentators of the video were happy that he returned, and he came back with a noble mission. When asked if he is going to do a township tour, the man said:

"I don't tour them, I go to them and do charity with my NGO. I go to all of them 🥰"

South Africans welcomed the man with open arms online.

Read the comments below:

Godfather asked:

"Are you back my brother? We love you so much 👏"

Maverick mentioned

"Awww... South Africans are adorable 😂"

zolanhlangulela commented:

"Wow💗💗💗…We love you here in South Africa man🌺"

laidee_Skaarnek asked

"When are you flying out? I wanna meet you so bad."

Ndumi posted:

"Oh wow, you back, will see you in Sea Point ♥️"

Monate said:

"Welcome my beautiful, this is your home 💯"

bhekisambo425 mentioned:

"Blood is thicker than water 😌"

Nozuko Dubeni shared:

"Welcome back, my Brother, South Africa loves you🥰"

Briefly News previously reported that a tourist caught the curiosity of many South Africans after he explained the many differences between Mzansi and Switzerland. Netizens were deeply interested in what he had to say, especially regarding the differences in the rule of law.

