A Johannesburg woman shared a video showing her impressive end-of-month grocery haul, filling her modern kitchen with everything from yoghurt packs to fresh fruits and vegetables

The woman's shopping philosophy follows her mother's advice about never starving yourself, believing that God will take away blessings if you don't treat yourself well

South Africans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with some feeling inspired to spend their last money while others questioned the practicality during tough economic times

A woman shared a video showing how she purchases groceries and why, leaving Mzansi debating her philosophy. Images: @odwasearobber.mzuzu

A Johannesburg woman has got Mzansi talking after sharing her massive grocery restock that shows a completely different approach to shopping during tough economic times.

Content creator @odwasearobber.mzuzu, who studied at Cape Peninsula University of Technology and originally hails from Umtata, shared the video on the 30th of June, showing her well-stocked kitchen and fridge.

The video was posted with the caption:

"My mom used to say, 'Never starve yourself, because God will take away the job He blessed you with.'"❤️🙏

The content creator, who regularly posts about home improvements and decorating her modern Johannesburg home, showed viewers exactly how she puts her mother's wisdom into practice. Her grocery haul included 2 packs of yoghurt, Polony, 1kg tubs of yoghurt, sauces, drinking water, cans of cold drinks, and Nutrific cereal.

She also bought six boxes of full-cream long-life milk, two trays of eggs, detergent, mushrooms, cooking oil, juice, vegetables, rice, and peppers. The woman methodically packed everything into her fridge, including fruits like oranges, grapes, cheese, bacon, viennas, strawberries, and blueberries.

Her storage system was equally impressive as she emptied cereals into proper storage containers and organised cabbage, tomatoes, onions, and other vegetables. The cupboards received maize meal, rice, onions, and flour, along with margarine and two litres of Coca-Cola.

This shopping approach comes at a time when inflation is hitting South African families hard, with many people cutting back on groceries to save money for long-term goals. The woman's philosophy represents a different way of thinking, choosing to enjoy the fruits of her labour rather than saving for an uncertain future.

A local woman shared her philosophy on how to eat and live. Images: @odwasearobber.mzuzu

Mzansi reacts to shopping philosophy

The video sparked intense reactions from South Africans who had different opinions about her shopping approach:

Chisomo Thuruwe gushed:

"The caption is pushing me to spend the last cents I have in my account."

Kenaope Moilwa noted:

"Cream soda drink!"

Rose Dzimhonda asked:

"I can't see tissue... After eating, what's next?"

Muduhulu WavhoMasindi joked:

"What are you really telling me? Should I finish my remaining R200 😅"

Gofiwa Mosaka Thabo agreed:

"I agree with that bestie ❤️"

Nokwanda Wendy Mdlalose related:

"This is me I shop more food more than clothes I hate poverty with all my heart."

3 other stories of grocery shopping

Briefly News recently reported on a Pretoria woman who claimed her R2000 grocery haul included massive amounts of meat and treats, but viewers questioned whether the prices were real.

recently reported on a Pretoria woman who claimed her R2000 grocery haul included massive amounts of meat and treats, but viewers questioned whether the prices were real. A Cape Town man's R500 Woolworths challenge for a week's groceries left South Africans unimpressed, with many saying he didn't budget properly for the expensive store.

A Korean content creator living in Cape Town went viral after explaining why South Africa's grocery prices make it the best country in the world compared to expensive places like Mauritius.

