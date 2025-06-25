Pretoria content creator @TrendSetterY2K shared a weekly grocery haul video claiming to have bought massive amounts of meat, vegetables and treats for only R2000

The viral video shows trays of different meat cuts, sausages, bacon, chicken, fresh produce, tea, coffee, chocolates and juice that viewers say should cost much more

South Africans flooded the comments with disbelief, asking where the shopping was done and questioning if the haul was worth the claimed amount

A woman's shopping haul sparked debate on Facebook. Images: @TrendSetterY2K

A Pretoria content creator has left South Africans scratching their heads after sharing a grocery haul video claiming to have bought an impressive amount of food for just R2000.

Facebook user @TrendSetterY2K, known for sharing food and cooking content, posted the video on the 24 of June with the caption:

"Wow 😱😱😱 weekly grocery haul for R2000."

The video shows an enormous spread of groceries including multiple trays of different meat cuts, various types of sausages, bacon for frying, curry pieces, chicken, fresh mint, tomatoes, carrots, tea bags, coffee, bananas, chocolates, sweets, a 2-litre bottle of juice, spices and a bag of popcorn. The volume of items, particularly the meat selection, appears far too generous for the claimed R2000 budget.

The content creator even added a clip of a surprised man's reaction to emphasise how unbelievable the haul appears, acknowledging that viewers might find it hard to believe such an extensive grocery shop could cost so little. The strategic edit highlights the creator's awareness that the claimed price seems too good to be true.

The viral video gained over 5000 reactions and 150 comments, with most viewers expressing shock and disbelief at the claimed total. Many questioned where such affordable shopping could be possible, as the meat alone would typically cost more than R2000 at most South African retailers.

A woman from Pretoria shared a video of the amount of groceries she bought for just R2000. Images: @TrendSetterY2K

Mzansi calls out the claims

Viewers didn't hold back in expressing their disbelief about the grocery haul's claimed cost, with many questioning the authenticity of the R2000 price tag.

@mbali_mndebele asked:

"Weekly? How many are you in that house?"

@sihle_xaba stated bluntly:

"That's not 2k, it's way more the meat alone."

@tasia_nyambi shared:

"Me who buys e groza ya R75 a month, I only eat when I am already shaking."

@sivuyile_nomnganga questioned:

"Where do you do your groceries, wena wedwa?"

@mpho_maphokoane joked:

"Everything became smaller after the meat... Did you just say weekly?"

@namhla_dlomo declared:

"2000 rand grocery in SA is not this much."

Food prices bite hard in SA

According to Numbeo, the cost of living in South Africa shows that basic grocery items have become increasingly expensive. Chicken fillets cost an average of R82.27 per kg, beef costs around R120.72 per kg, while basic items like milk cost R19.52 per litre and eggs cost R40.81 for a dozen. The estimated monthly food costs for a single person are R11,072.30, excluding rent, making the claimed R2000 weekly haul even more questionable.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

