"The Price, Lord": Woolworths Bag Prices Leave Mzansi Divided

South African social media users are buzzing over Woolworths’ latest handbag range after the prices of the fashionable accessories caused quite a stir online.

A viral post recently showcased several of the retailer’s new handbags, with price tags ranging from R699 to a jaw-dropping R799, sparking a heated debate among shoppers.

The price of a Woolworths bag left people in Mzansi shocked after watching a video. Image: Westend61

Source: Getty Images

Woolies bag prices spark buzz, Mzansi reacts to R799

The clip was posted by TikTok user @fashionfinderdaily on 14 July 2025. The bags, which come in a variety of trendy designs, were spotted in-store and online. Some resemble structured purses while others take on a more casual handbag look, with stylish finishes, soft fabrics, and elegant shapes. While many users praised the aesthetic appeal of the bags, others were taken aback by the hefty price tags for what they described as "beautiful," but called out the price, saying:

"Beautiful, but I'm sure the price is not."

The highest-priced bag, retailing at R799, seemed to cause the most online chatter. Some shoppers questioned the price while others defended the price point, citing Woolworths' reputation for good quality and durability.

Whether you’re team "Woolies is wildin" or team "treat yourself," there’s no denying the bags have caught Mzansi’s attention. The debate continues to trend as fashionistas, students, and everyday shoppers weigh in on whether style should come at such a steep price.

As the buzz grows, it remains to be seen whether Woolworths will adjust the pricing or if shoppers will ultimately decide the bags are worth the spend.

Take a look at the video below:

SA reacts to Woolies' bag prices

South Africans took to social media to react to Woolworths' new handbag prices, with some calling them stylish but overpriced. The R799 tag left many feeling shocked and divided.

Lee-Ann said:

"Woolworths baby, I know you can do better than that price."

Roxy wrote:

"R799 ???? Almost 1 week's worth of fruit and veggies."

Penny shared:

"Come on, Woolworths, small street, it's R120."

User29 replied:

"I died when I saw the price."

The_L&D_Specialist🇿🇦

"Woolies….noooooo..cheap and tacky!"

Lee-Ann commented:

"The price, Lord!!!"

Girly2999africa2 stated:

"Woolies, haaibo. The price is too high for those bags. Tshini thiza."

Mzansi was stunned by a Woolworths bag price revealed in a viral video. Image: South_agency

Source: Getty Images

