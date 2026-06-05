SANRAL Opposes Court Bid by Suspended Employees Over Procurement Allegations
GAUTENG— The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) is opposing a Johannesburg Labour Court application filed by three suspended employees from its Supply Chain Management (SCM) division. The workers, who were suspended in April 2026 for alleged gross misconduct, are seeking to set aside their suspensions and return to work. The matter is scheduled to be heard in court on 9 June 2026.
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According to an official statement issued from Pretoria on 5 June 2026, SANRAL clarified that these suspensions are entirely unrelated to recent whistleblowing allegations within the procurement division. The roads agency cited the sub-judice principle, stating it cannot disclose further details while the matter is before a court of law. However, the agency encouraged the media to follow the legal proceedings and review the position SANRAL has already filed on the court record.
SANRAL Addresses Procurement Allegations
The agency noted that the interest in its SCM division stems from a whistleblowing report received via the Minister of Transport’s office. This report was referred to the newly appointed SANRAL Board, which assumed office on 1 March 2026.
SANRAL stated that its Internal Audit Division and an external law firm are currently investigating the veracity of those procurement allegations. The agency added that it is also undergoing an annual external business audit by the Auditor General of South Africa, which includes its procurement processes.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za