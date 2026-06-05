GAUTENG— The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) is opposing a Johannesburg Labour Court application filed by three suspended employees from its Supply Chain Management (SCM) division. The workers, who were suspended in April 2026 for alleged gross misconduct, are seeking to set aside their suspensions and return to work. The matter is scheduled to be heard in court on 9 June 2026.

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SANRAL discussed allegations of procurement irregularities. Image: Marco Longari/AFP

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According to an official statement issued from Pretoria on 5 June 2026, SANRAL clarified that these suspensions are entirely unrelated to recent whistleblowing allegations within the procurement division. The roads agency cited the sub-judice principle, stating it cannot disclose further details while the matter is before a court of law. However, the agency encouraged the media to follow the legal proceedings and review the position SANRAL has already filed on the court record.

SANRAL Addresses Procurement Allegations

The agency noted that the interest in its SCM division stems from a whistleblowing report received via the Minister of Transport’s office. This report was referred to the newly appointed SANRAL Board, which assumed office on 1 March 2026.

SANRAL stated that its Internal Audit Division and an external law firm are currently investigating the veracity of those procurement allegations. The agency added that it is also undergoing an annual external business audit by the Auditor General of South Africa, which includes its procurement processes.

Source: Briefly News