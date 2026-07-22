Senior Crime Intelligence officer Colonel Ismail Dawood brought an urgent High Court application after a magistrate ordered him held in custody

Judge TP Mudau reviewed the matter on 22 July 2026 and set aside the lower court's remand as an irregular order

Dawood faces charges of extortion, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and intimidation linked to an alleged R3.5 million debt

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Colonel Ismail Dawood is a free man. Images: @Nabeelah_Shaikh/ X and Luca Sola/AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG — Senior Crime Intelligence officer Colonel Ismail Dawood was released on R10 000 bail on Wednesday, 22 July 2026, after the Gauteng High Court set aside a magistrate's decision that had kept him behind bars.

Journalist Yusuf Abramjee posted about the bail on his X account. The Johannesburg Magistrate's Court had, on Tuesday, 21 July, postponed Dawood's formal bail application to Friday under Section 50(6)(d) of the Criminal Procedure Act, remanding him in custody in the interim. His legal team moved swiftly, launching an urgent application before the High Court the very next morning.

Judge TP Mudau heard the matter as one of urgency under Rule 6(12) and determined that the magistrate's remand constituted an "irregular order." The court found that the bail affidavit filed on Dawood's behalf met the requirements of Section 60(11)(b) of the Criminal Procedure Act, and ordered his immediate release. No order as to costs was made, following agreement between the parties.

Strict conditions attached to Dawood's release

Dawood's bail comes with firm conditions. He must appear at the Johannesburg Regional Court 13 on Friday, 24 July 2026 at 08h30 and attend all subsequent hearings until the matter concludes. He is also prohibited from making any direct or indirect contact with State witness Shaahid Tar-Mahomed.

Dawood faces charges of extortion, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and intimidation, all reportedly connected to an alleged R3.5 million debt. He has denied all allegations. The case has drawn public attention in part because of growing scrutiny on senior police officers following revelations at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which has cast light on corruption within law enforcement structures.

View the tweet on X here:

Netizens stunned by bail release

Social media users reacted to the speed of the bail ruling after journalist Yusuf Abramjee shared the update on X.

@Nobert293293 wrote:

"Haibo so fast lol 😂🤣😅 I wonder who the judge was that granted him bail so fast."

@ZakesNjikazi asked:

"Who's the judge?"

@dumisani668 commented:

"It's nice to have money in SA."

@wemalevels said:

"At least he slept in for a day."

@TaperaEmmanuel wrote:

"Haibo. Already?"

Thomas Getsemane arrest warrant stayed

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Source: Briefly News