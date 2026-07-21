Taxi boss Siyabonga Thomas Getsemane brought an urgent application after police attempted to arrest him at his home on 17 July

The warrants, issued by the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court in June 2026, are linked to a 2023 trespassing matter prosecutors once declined to pursue

Getsemane's attorney argued the warrants were issued for an ulterior purpose, raising questions about why some named individuals were not present at the original incident

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The Durban High Court blocked the arrest warrant of Thomas Getsemane. Images: @Newzroom405/ X and Chris Ryan/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

KWAZULU-NATAL — Law enforcement authorities have been temporarily blocked by the Durban High Court from executing arrest warrants directed at controversial KwaZulu-Natal transport figure Siyabonga Thomas Getsemane, his daughter Amahle, and two associates. The ruling stems from emergency litigation launched by Getsemane targeting both the National Prosecuting Authority and the Minister of Police.

According to IOL, the legal clash escalated after approximately 30 armed officers descended on Getsemane's residence on 17 July 2026. Granted by the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court on 26 June, the warrants carry the same case reference as an unprosecuted November 2023 trespassing allegation at Inanda's Qala Quarry.

View a post about the arrest warrant on X:

Defense questions motivation behind arrest orders

Appearing for the applicants, attorney Sibusiso Dlamini from SD Dlamini & Associates asserted that issuing warrants constituted an aggressive overreach, noting that statutory alternatives like written notices or summonses were ignored. Dlamini challenged the foundational validity of the orders, highlighting that three co-applicants—including Getsemane's daughter—were completely absent during the initial 2023 quarry dispute.

The proceedings further revealed critical health considerations: applicant Clifford Sibiya suffers from advanced tuberculosis and a neck tumor, prompting the investigating officer to abort a physical arrest upon observing his state. Furthermore, Getsemane's legal team had formally notified police on 10 July of his willingness to surrender voluntarily if required.

Court establishes timetable for opposing papers

Presiding Judge Mluleki Chithi ordered a freeze on all warrant executions to allow the state, including KZN Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Lawrence Gcaba, time to prepare a response. Answering affidavits must be submitted by 13 August, followed by replying papers on 14 August and formal legal arguments on 17 August.

The main hearing is scheduled for 19 August 2026. Parallel to this dispute, Getsemane continues to pursue a R100 million damages suit against the Minister of Police over his 2023 detention, alongside a pending interdict to halt alleged ongoing police harassment against his family.

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Source: Briefly News