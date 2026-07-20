Taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni is set to take the stand as the first state witness in the trial of alleged crime cartel boss Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala

Matlala and four co-accused face 25 charges, including the attempted murder of Sibanyoni and Matlala's ex-girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane

State prosecutor Elize le Roux says the trial will rely on TV footage, forensic evidence and cellphone records to build its case

Vusimuzi 'Cat; Matlala (left) and Joe Sibanyoni (right).Images: @TruthPanther/X and Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA — Alleged crime cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala is set to face his first state witness when taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni takes the stand as the trial resumes on Tuesday.

Matlala appears in court alongside four co-accused: Tsakane Matlala, Musa Kekana, Tiego Mabusela and Nthabiseng Nzama. The group collectively faces 25 charges, among them the attempted murder of Sibanyoni and Matlala's former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane.

The August 2022 Centurion shooting

State prosecutor Elize le Roux has outlined what evidence the court will hear during proceedings. According to the prosecution, the trial will draw on eyewitness testimony, television footage, forensic reports and cellphone records to establish what took place on the night in question.

The state alleges that Sibanyoni was attending a function at the Centurion Country Club in August 2022 when a white BMW pulled up and opened fire on him. Sibanyoni sustained serious injuries in the attack. Prosecutors contend that Matlala orchestrated the hit on Sibanyoni.

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Sibanyoni's ties to late taxi boss Msibi

Sibanyoni was reportedly a close associate of the late taxi boss Jothan Mswazi Msibi, a detail the state is expected to place before the court as it establishes the background and motive behind the alleged attack.

The resumption of the trial marks a significant stage in a case that has attracted considerable attention given the serious nature of the charges and the profile of those involved.

Matlala trial begins

In related news, the trial of Vusimuzi Matlala and his wife, Tsakane, commenced in Johannesburg on 20 July 2026, with the couple facing charges of attempted murder in connection with the attack on South African actress Tebogo Thobejane. South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said that the SAPS has been working with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to bring a case that will stand in court. Mathe also praised the detectives who arrested three hitmen with a rifle and two pistols for the murder of Armand Swart in 2024.

Matlala's plea deal rejected

Briefly News reported that the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria rejected the eight-year direct imprisonment sentence for businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala. The sentence was jointly proposed by the State and defence after the controversial tenderpreneur agreed to enter into a plea deal with the National Prosecuting AuthorityPretoria magistrate Ignatius du Preez declared the proposed sentence insufficient and unjust, countering with a 12-year custodial term

Source: Briefly News