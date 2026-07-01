The Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria has weighed in on a proposed eight-year sentence for Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala

The controversial tenderpreneur entered into a plea deal with the State in his R228 million Medicare24 police tender fraud case

Matlala was already charged alongside several high-ranking police officers, including his former lover, Brigadier Rachel Matjeng

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Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s plea deal has been rejected. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - The Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria has rejected the eight-year direct imprisonment sentence for businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.

The sentence was jointly proposed by the State and defence after the controversial tenderpreneur agreed to enter into a plea deal with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Pretoria magistrate Ignatius du Preez declared the proposed sentence insufficient and unjust, countering with a 12-year custodial term. SABC journalist Chriselda Lewis, reporting live from court on 1 July 2026, explained that Matlala's legal team was currently consulting with him on the court's counter-proposal, leaving the matter unresolved.

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The plea deal and what it involved

Matlala, a businessman and alleged underworld figure previously linked to police graft inquiries, entered a guilty plea as part of an arrangement with the NPA's Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC).

Under the agreement, he was set to testify as a State witness in terms of Section 204 against higher-ranking officials and co-accused implicated in the corrupt awarding and execution of a police healthcare contract. Allegations in the case include irregularities, kickbacks, and the fraudulent procurement of the South African Police Service (SAPS) healthcare tender through his company, Medicare24.

The plea deal was structured to expose bigger players within the SAPS corruption network in exchange for a reduced sentence for Matlala.

Source: Briefly News