Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane confirmed that action was taken against Brigadier Rachel Matjeng

Matjeng was recently the subject of a disciplinary hearing into allegations of money laundering, dishonesty, and improper conduct

Matjeng, who was arrested in March 2026 and released on R80,000 bail, still faces criminal charges over her role in a police tender

SAPS Brigadier Rachel Matjeng has been fired. Image: @joy_zelda

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Brigadier Rachel Matjeng has been dismissed from the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The former SAPS Section Head for Quality Management was dismissed following an internal disciplinary process that found her guilty on five counts of serious misconduct. Matjeng's dismissal took effect on 30 June 2026. The news of the dismissal was confirmed by Acting National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane.

Matjeng was subjected to a disciplinary hearing following her appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

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Disciplinary findings against Matjeng

The hearing found Matjeng guilty of accepting R300,000 in gratification, with the funds routed through a friend's butchery business account.

She was also found guilty of money laundering, providing Matlala with a list of SAPS members in exchange for financial benefit, advising him in ways that undermined the tactical interests of the police service, and deliberately misleading internal management and inquiry panels.

As the former SAPS Section Head for Quality Management, Matjeng oversaw a R360-million health services tender awarded to Medicare24, a company owned by Matlala. Investigators found that the lowest compliant bid of R228 million was bypassed through collusion.

Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala appeared in court alongside Brigadier Matjeng over charges linked to an irregular Medicare24 police tender. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

Criminal case and Madlanga Commission testimony

Her internal dismissal is separate from ongoing criminal proceedings. Matjeng was arrested in March 2026 and appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court alongside Matlala and 11 other senior officers. She was released on R80,000 bail. She faces criminal charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering, and contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

During testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry earlier in 2026, Matjeng acknowledged an intermittent romantic relationship with Matlala that began in 2017.

She maintained that she had believed the involvement to be purely personal and that she had attempted to shield SAPS from being exploited. However, WhatsApp records intercepted by the commission showed she had supplied Matlala with tender codes and operational information.

Matlala has since pleaded guilty to fraud and corruption and is now a state witness against Matjeng and the other accused generals.

Social media responds to the dismissal

@Thabang Milton said:

"Women get fired, Men only get suspensions with full pay."

@Watson PH Tshweneetsile wrote:

"It's no longer raining, it's pouring in SAPS."

.Sipho Makeleni KaMarhubelo noted:

"There are going to be so many top management vacancies at SAPS."

@Chabeli Solomon stated:

"Well done. One down."

@Molebatsi Kapa said:

"Job well done, Madlanga Commission and Baba Mkhwanazi, for coming out."

@Gift Masetla added:

"Hope they forfeit their pensions."

Inside Cat Matlala’s spicy courtroom romance

Briefly News reported that Vusimuzi Matlala appeared in court for the Medicare24 scandal, but everyone was talking about his love life.

He appeared alongside Brigadier Matjeng, who openly claimed that she had a romantic relationship with the controversial tenderpreneur.

Social media users could not help but weigh in on the love triangle between the accused, including Matlala's wife, Tsakane Matlala.

Source: Briefly News