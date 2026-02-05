Brigadier Rachel Matjeng testified before the Madlanga Commission about her relationship with Vusimuzi Matlala

The Section Head denied that Matala ever sent her money or gifts in order to get his tender approved

The brigadier also claimed that she called the tenderpreneur Mr V, while he nicknamed her Diva

Brigadier Rachel Matjeng testified before the Madlanga Commission that she was in a romantic relationship with Vusimuzi Matlala.

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – Brigadier Rachel Matjeng told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that she was involved in a romantic relationship with Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

Brigadier Matjeng is the South African Police Service’s Section Head for Quality Management: Criminal Record and Crime Scene Management at the Forensic Services Division in Pretoria.

Her name was among the five officers on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s list of people to be investigated further, following the Madlanga Commission’s interim report.

Brigadier says Matlala showered her with gifts and money

The Section Head told the Commission that she was in a romantic relationship with Matlala, adding that he gave her gifts and money throughout the relationship. She maintained that the gifts and money were not related to tenders or her official SAPS duties, but were because Matlala was her boyfriend.

“During our relationship, I knew Mr Matlala as a businessman, having several businesses like CAT VIP, Medicare 24/7 and other companies. I have never borrowed money from Mr Matlala, and the money and gifts received from 2017 were gifts from a boyfriend.

“None of the gifts nor monies received from him were related to me having an influence on the awarding of the tender or the execution thereof, as I started receiving them from 2017 while being in our on-and-off relationship,” she claimed.

She also claimed that he used to send money to her bank account, but later requested her to give him details for another bank account, as he didn’t want his wife to find out about their relationship.

Commissioners question the texts between the two

The commissioners, who were testing whether the claims of a relationship were a cover-up, questioned why the texts between her and Cat seemed to border on professional and did not come across as messages between people in a relationship.

The commissioners are trying to find out whether the brigadier was receiving money as a senior police official for favours, or whether it was a ‘girlfriend allowance’ as she claims.

Brigadier Matjeng claimed that she called Matlala Mr V, while he called her Diva, but said that their phone calls were more romantic than the texts. She was also questioned about the payments Matlala made to a friend of hers. Matlala forwarded the proof of payments to her, but she denied that the money was for her.

