Madlanga Commission: Julius Mkhwanazi Admits to Receiving Money From Cat Matlala

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi admitted that Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala gave him money

Mkhwanazi testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where he was called to testify after he was implicated in blue light corruption

Mkhwanazi said that Matlala, who is in custody for attempted murder, helped him out financially on numerous occasions

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi admitted on 4 December 2025 that he received bribes from alleged cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.

Mkhwanazi testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's public hearings at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Tshwane, Gauteng. Mkhwanazi responded to a question by an evidence leader, who asked if Mkhwanazi ever received money. Mkhwanazi initially said no, but eventually said sometimes Matlala would give him money.

Mkhwanai also said that he was still in touch with Matlala and grew close to him. He said he had lunches and breakfasts with Matlala and said that he and Matlala have always been cordial with each other. He said Matlala would also ask him for money.

Why is Mkhwanazi testifying before the Madlanga Commission?

Mkhwanazi was called to testify after various witnesses implicated him in corruption within the EMPD. He was accused of fraudulently registering Matlala's vehicles as state vehicles. He was also accused of fitting the vehicles with blue lights. Mkhwanazi was also accused of tampering with a scene and moving a dead body. He was suspended after the allegations against him surfaced.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is investigating the alleged infiltration of the criminal justice system by cartels operating in South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa established the Commission of Inquiry on 13 July, seven days after KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi held a press briefing. Mkhwanazi alleged that the criminal cartels' members include politicians, police officers, Parliamentarians, members of Parliament, business people, and ministers.

Ekurhuleni suspends legal head

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the City of Ekurhuleni suspended its legal head for not taking disciplinary action against Mkhwanazi. This was after Mkhwanazi was suspended for the blue lights saga.

Kemi Behari was suspended after witnesses made allegations against Mkhwanazi. Mkhwanazi was implicated in corruption within the EMPD.

