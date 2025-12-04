Madlanga Commission: Julius Mkhwanazi Admits to Receiving Money From Cat Matlala
- Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi admitted that Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala gave him money
- Mkhwanazi testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where he was called to testify after he was implicated in blue light corruption
- Mkhwanazi said that Matlala, who is in custody for attempted murder, helped him out financially on numerous occasions
PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi admitted on 4 December 2025 that he received bribes from alleged cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.
Mkhwanazi testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's public hearings at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Tshwane, Gauteng. Mkhwanazi responded to a question by an evidence leader, who asked if Mkhwanazi ever received money. Mkhwanazi initially said no, but eventually said sometimes Matlala would give him money.
Mkhwanai also said that he was still in touch with Matlala and grew close to him. He said he had lunches and breakfasts with Matlala and said that he and Matlala have always been cordial with each other. He said Matlala would also ask him for money.
Why is Mkhwanazi testifying before the Madlanga Commission?
Mkhwanazi was called to testify after various witnesses implicated him in corruption within the EMPD. He was accused of fraudulently registering Matlala's vehicles as state vehicles. He was also accused of fitting the vehicles with blue lights. Mkhwanazi was also accused of tampering with a scene and moving a dead body. He was suspended after the allegations against him surfaced.
The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is investigating the alleged infiltration of the criminal justice system by cartels operating in South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa established the Commission of Inquiry on 13 July, seven days after KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi held a press briefing. Mkhwanazi alleged that the criminal cartels' members include politicians, police officers, Parliamentarians, members of Parliament, business people, and ministers.
What you need to know about the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry
- Ekurhuleni's former Municipal Manager, Dr Imogen Mashazi, defended her doctoral title after an evidence leader questioned her about it
- Mashazi also alleged that EMPD Chief Jabulani Mapiyeye raped and sexually assaulted subordinate members of the EMPD
- Mashazi was questioned about Mkhwanazi's R200,000 salary increase after he was appointed as the deputy chief of police
- Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said he warned about the allegations against suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya after evidence was given at the Madlanga Commission
- Mkhwanazi admitted to refusing to do a mandatory criminal check, which was a necessary step to vet police officials
Ekurhuleni suspends legal head
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the City of Ekurhuleni suspended its legal head for not taking disciplinary action against Mkhwanazi. This was after Mkhwanazi was suspended for the blue lights saga.
Kemi Behari was suspended after witnesses made allegations against Mkhwanazi. Mkhwanazi was implicated in corruption within the EMPD.
